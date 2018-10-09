  • Newsletter
Celebrity Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Sunset Bar Best place for morning coffee
Port of Aruba
Cabin 7316 sofa next to balcony
Cabin 7316 in port
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
495 reviews

1-10 of 495 Celebrity Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Staff made our trip to the panama canal special

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
dnlp925
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

chose this cruise because of the destination and the excellent pricing. Ship is older but well maintained and the newer furnishings are soft colors and interesting. Ship was less than one half full and that made for open elevators and less congestion all over the ship We had all shots and boosters and pretest but still got Covid on the ship. We quarantined for 5 out of the 15 days in our room ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Tired ship...much rust and tacky furnishings

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Unicorndr
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Panama Canal all the way. This was a Celebrity that left from San Diego and finished in Miami. I wanted to see the new locks. I had toured the old Canal 10 years ago, and the engineering of the new canal was fascinating. Celebrity has been our regular line and the Infinity had good reviews. Embarking was a disaster at San Diego....disorganized to the extreme. The cabins are very tired and old in ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Panama Canal Eastbound

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Alimck
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation at San Diego was not a problem, and we were onboard for 12.30 and had nice lunch and a couple of drinks. Got to our room for 1.30 and bags arrived soon after. The ship looked in reasonable condition, although you can always pick faults if you wish to. Food was very good, plenty of choice, both in the Oceanview and the MDR. Never needed to wait long before getting served at any bar. All ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Tried of the negative reviews

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
onespots
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We recently finished the 15 night cruise from Miami to San Diego through the Panama Canal. The Infinity was in very good shape especially as she to due to have many improvements made in the next 30 days. Yes the ship has some tired areas, cabin showers, carpet in high traffic areas, & painting the hull & other work areas. However this did not bother us & we found this crew very engaging & happy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Nice Cruise, but not Ultimate

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
StuPot1947
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We joined this cruise following a repositioning cruise. Too many things went wrong, Our excursion on Panama was ruined by our terrible coach which broke down. First replacement coach as bad, 3rd time lucky. However, the excursions team did not want to hear our complaints. The cabin was pleasant and well looked after by the young gentleman who was swift to resolve any issues. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2B

South America, The Caribbean and salsa, salsa and margaritas.

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Tealing
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itenerary which included Cartagena, Panama and Costa Rica which we had never visited. Our cabin was fine size for us with ample storage space, having learned from previous trips to be a bit more practical in packing. Our steward, Francisco, was always available and took really good care of us and the cabin. We usually ate in the main dining room and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2B

Great Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
torontotraveller
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

As for many cruisers, going through the Panama Canal was a bucket list cruise - it was great. We choose Celebrity because we love all the ships and the level of service. The Infinity is almost 20 years old but Celebrity has done a great job keeping it current. The MDR service with Edgar as our waiter and Mercy as Sommelier were excellent - the food was perfect for all of us. The stateroom service ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Another wonderful Celebrity Cruise

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Phxazzcruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a birthday celebration cruise and a trip through the Panama Canal, one that we have never taken. We arrived in San Diego on October 9th from Phoenix Arizona and went from the airport right to the terminal. San Diego's cruise terminal is rather dated and could use some modernization. We were in a Suite and are Elite members so we went through the check in line quickly. We then, however ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Worth the journey for us

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
richnliz
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first Celebrity cruise, chosen for the itinerary more than for the ship itself, although it was relevant to us that Infinity was small enough to fit in the 'old' locks which we wanted to travel through rather than the new ones. The embarkation process was relatively quick and painless. We found the staff onshore and onboard to be generally friendly. The ship isn't big by today's ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

Cruising via the Panama Canal Oct 2018

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Jules B
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Main reason for picking this cruise was firstly, travelling through the Panama Canal and secondly as this trip was offered by Celebrity Cruises, whom we have traveled with before. Our journey started in San Diego, which is an amazing city and well worth travelling to in advance - we spent a day visiting the Midway and the gas-lamp area. Boarding the ship was different to what I have experienced ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

