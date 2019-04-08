We chose to sail on Celebrity Eclipse for my sister's first cruise, and we celebrated her birthday onboard. We chose the Pacific Coast cruise because of the vicinity of the port.
We had an amazing cruise. The ship was in fantastic condition, easy to find our way around. Our stateroom was beautiful, and Ray, our cabin attendant, kept it perfectly for us.
We had room service every morning ...
A laid-back coastal California itinerary and a chance to enjoy an Aquaclass cabin (and especially the small, non-harried Blu restaurant) were the main reasons we chose this cruise. It had been four or five years since we'd sailed on Celebrity and we definitely found the quality of the food less impressive than we remembered. But the service was attentive and smiling, the ship was beautiful, the ...
Recently I've mainly cruised Princess because they sail from L.A. so often, so I don't have to fly as I live nearby, and Princess is more "upscale" than the other choices from L.A. I chose Celebrity because I had heard and read positive things about them and they had a rare round trip sailing from L.A. available. I was very impressed overall. The Eclipse is a beautiful ship. I didn't much care ...
We chose thise cruise because it was my sister's first cruise, and she is unable to fly, so we needed a cruise that was round-trip from Los Angeles, and I wanted a cruise that was longer than seven days; this one was nine days. We also wanted one of our ports to be Catalina Island. Celebrity had the cruise that matches both of our wish lists, so we booked it. Then we studied everything we could ...
We pretty much do all our cruising on Celebrity ships. We're at the point in our lives where we don't particularly want to go through the hassles of flying so when we found that we could go round trip out of Los Angeles we were delighted.
Embarkation was a breeze. Celebrity has everything very well organized.
We had an accessible Sky Suite. For some reason or other the accessible Sky ...
Penthouse Suite Celebrity Eclipse October 2019
Beautiful suite, friendly crew! We missed the tea time “delights” delivered by the butler. Also fresh flowers, fresh fruit basket and towel animals. When we asked what happened to them we were told it is the new corporate policy.
The crew then delivered the most beautiful arrangement of red roses to the suite. Then came a few days of ...
There were several problems with this cruise but there was a lot of great things too. I will start with the problems, when I got to check-in, the clerk couldn't find my reservation, so we had to get a supervisor who finally found it but it had the wrong cabin, I upgraded to a Concierge Class about 3 months before the cruise. Finally, he got the right information and I got my key. My credit card ...
We wanted a quick getaway leaving from the port in our home city, and I wanted to see San Fran again. Overall, the cruise was great, as it always is with Celebrity. Great food & service.
The main dining room had delicious food, of course. Our servers were great. But there was an overall confusion when we dined there. One night, we were there over two hours because the food didn't come very ...
We are experienced cruisers (12 +), second time with Celebrity. We selected this itinerary for the Pacific San Diego to Vancouver route. My brother & his wife traveling with us, first time on Celebrity. Concierge cabins 2138 & 2140 on deck 12. We picked these so that we could have a combined balcony which worked great the first day. Until the trouble started with the excessive noise above us from ...
We typically cruise for destinations and tours, but we live in Southern California, and picked this trip just to relax.
We have been to all of the cities, some of them numerous times, so we did not book any shore excursions. We did get off the ship in every port, but toured about on our own in each location.
Embarkation: We did receive an email advise us the there could be delays in ...