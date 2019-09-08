  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celebrity Bayonne (Cape Liberty) Cruise Reviews

Pool deck
Main Dining room
Table in cabin
Living room in cabin
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
955 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 955 Celebrity Bayonne (Cape Liberty) Cruise Reviews

Cruise itself was good but the pre and post cruise were (and still are) a disaster

Review for Celebrity Summit to Bermuda

User Avatar
wweill
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First the bad: to go to Bermuda we needed a travel authorization. Bermuda had the wrong date for our cruise and I had to call into Celebrity and get it corrected. Next, Bermuda was supposed to be our third port but apparently no one at Celebrity read that if Bermuda isn't your first port, you need to be re-tested for COVID. So I personally had to inform them and they changed the order of the ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Nice cruise to Bermuda

Review for Celebrity Summit to Bermuda

User Avatar
demac
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

For our first cruise post-Covid, my wife Marie and I chose to try out Celebrity on a reasonably simple itinerary to Bermuda and Charleston, SC. It was also our first attempt at a cruise after Marie had back surgery, which unfortunately has left her with some significant mobility issues; she now needs to use a 3-wheel scooter to get around on ship or on shore -- being able to walk only a few ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 11

Traveled with disabled person

All good

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
wshallcross
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just back from a 14 day cruise. I have sailed with Celebrity before so I knew what to expect. Stateroom attendant great. Blu restaurant service outstanding. Tuscany restaurant very good n- food and service. Skip Sushi on 5. Eat at Qsine at least once for experience. Buffet very good all-around. Entertainment mostly home runs; a couple of grand slams. Great cruise director. Most accessible ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Fine in the Fall

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Dulw1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew from Heathrow into New York a day early and booked a limo online with Dial 7 to take us from our hotel to Port Liberty at Bayonne – the transfer was good, can’t say the same for Port Liberty where there were serious traffic delays to actually get to the terminal, even at 11.30 in the morning. Celebrity have a separate ‘meet and greet’ for suite guests and, after a very short wait, we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Lovely cruise despite a number of niggles and bad weather

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
tommy921
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our sixth cruise with Celebrity but the first time on a Millennium class of ship. All our previous five cruises have been on the Solstice class. For embarkation the drive into Bayonne, NJ is not exactly the most inviting of cruise terminal arrivals. We also had issues coming from our Manhattan hotel and not realising the majority of NYC yellow cabs would not cross the Hudson to go to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Newly refurbished Summit

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
jenny123me
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We were on Summit last year and were looking forward to sailing again for this 14 night cruise. As Elite members, we are always treated well on Celebrity, they cannot do more for us. This is the first time in long time that we did not travel with a current passport. It took no longer or less to check in with a driver's license and birth certificate. Only need to bring driver's license and ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 10

3 Star Cruise on a 5 Star Itinerary

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SoAzCruiser
10+ Cruises

Positives Excellent itinerary - 3 US, 4 Canadian ports, nicely spaced with sea days Friendliness of staff everywhere Oceanview remodel and decor Oceanview food offerings - Indian dishes Oceanview Made to Order station - omelets and stir fry Remodeled stateroom bathrooms Lighting in staterooms Navigation screens on TV Comfort of bed and pillows Internet package - good ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

East coast exploration

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Grahambythesea
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise, when on another, for an itinerary to places we hadn’t been to and to see the fall. We then realised that we were too early for the fall colours but decided to stick with it and then do a drive round New England after. Summit has been refurbished and although we had not sailed on her we had sailed all 3 of her sister ships and on tour last, on Connie! We thought she was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

ENTERTAINMENT LOVER

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
AuzTravelCruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

New York add on. The revamp of ship incredible. The bands and lounge entertainment excellent. The entertainment staff eg dancers and singers were obvious around the ship and super friendly. The Captain friendly, and the Activity manager the funniest and friendly. Great ship, staff, incredible shows, food. Chandelier was my favourite show. The Celebrity Performers Extremely talented. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

First Celebrity Cruise - NE and Canada

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Cupcake57
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see NE and Canada, so hit all the right spots. GOOD •Room was great; lots of space and storage. Great bathroom. Comfy bed! •Other bathrooms on ship very nice. •Buffet/Oceanview excellent food and selection, esp made to order stir-fry, omelets. •Desserts with no sugar added were AWESOME and helped me stay on my diet plan. Ate several every day and still lost ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

