We booked this cruise only a couple weeks in advance on a whim.
We'd been searching for a room over Christmas that could hold 4 (2 adults + 2 kids) that sailed out of Florida and couldn't find anything on any line. When we saw a room become available on the Ascent, we booked it without knowing anything about Celebrity or the Ascent.
What a surprise when we realize this was a brand new ship ...
Deck 11, Incredibly noisy in good weather, intolerably so in wind. Weather was not good for this sailing (Dec 24), but I can only compare it to heavy items being slid across our ceiling and then dropped. This cabin is on the back of the ship with a beautiful view... A real balcony, as we don't do the infinite verandas. We were expecting that we might experience more motion due to the location, but ...
This was the second week of our back to back sailing. Not having to change rooms made it spectacular. The process of clearing and getting back on board was held up due to a few slackers over sleeping and the staff having to wake them -- they should have been embarrassed as we watched them clear the ship--instead they were laughing about it and taking their sweet time--and yes your guesses are ...
We were first time cruisers. We really didn't think we would even like a cruise because in the past, we never even had a desire to cruise. Last year our vacation spot in Ft Myers Beach was destroyed from the hurricane and we just wanted to get away until we figured out and found another vacation spot in Southwest Florida. Well, my friend is a travel agent and suggested a cruise and we decided to ...
I took my first cruise with Celebrity, sold on their marketing that they provide a more upscale experience. One word can describe my experience: disappointment.
Things started the wrong way right with embarkation, when my parents in law visiting us from abroad were denied entry initially, for not having with them EVUS documents. Apparently that's a website registration prior to flying to the ...
Went on this cruise pre-Christmas 2023. Found a great price on a Concierge class cabin. We've been cruising since 1988 and are both around 60 years old. I drink, but my spouse does not.
CONS: The ship is older, but headed for dry dock in a few months. Rust was apparent outside our balcony but did not cause any concern. Some public area seating needs to be renovated. Be sure to note if ...
Celebrity Reflection is a gorgeous ship with its dark woods and beautiful atrium. We booked in The Retreat and we LOVED every aspect of it. Embarkation was seamless and very friendly with no lines. We had immediate access to our suite to put down our luggage and then we hit Michael’s Club for a drink until lunch at Luminae. In addition to the excellent bar service, there is a self-serve ...
This was my 51st Celebrity cruise. It just gets better. I am an administrative judge and I look for the sincerity of people's hearts. Every crew member did their utmost to make our cruise vacation the most pleasurable it could be.
The ship is meticulous. The food was amazing and the service exceptional.
I won't go into details, but I reported an incident to Celebrity staff onboard and ...
I was cruise shopping based on price and spotted this run- excellent ship and ports and $249 Ocean View cabins. We we already in Florida for a trip on the Connie so this was an easy decision. I really really like Key West as a port, and wanted to return to Nassau.
The idea was to rent a car at the Tampa port and drive down. Avis, normally reliable, was 15 cars short due to late returns. ...
Beyond Your Imagination!
(with some Upsides and Downsides)
Ship: Celebrity Beyond
Sail Dates: December 11—22, 2023
Itinerary: Leaving Fort Lauderdale, Grand Cayman, Columbia, Aruba (overnight), Curacao, Jamaica
Captain: Capt. Leo
I’m trying my best to not be so detailed, but that’s hard for me! My reviews are written in sections so you can skip over anything you’re not ...