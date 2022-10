Review for Celebrity Solstice to Mexican Riviera

First, a little about us. These were my 14th & 15th Celebrity cruises- this is my favourite cruiseline! My husband and I are in our late 30s, and we were sailing with our 12 year old son, my parents, and my husband's mother. Our last Celebrity cruise was in 2017 since our 2020 was canceled because of covid-19, so it's been a few years, and we were interested to see what is new and what had ...