The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
Booked this cruise on a whim to get up over to Florida for an extended vacation. Overall the cruise was great seeing New York, Boston, Bermuda, Nassau and Fort Lauderdale. Firstly embarkation was really slow especially security. Once on the ship having already sailed on a Solstice class ship it was all very familiar. Our stateroom (concierge) was as expected, clean tidy and nicely appointed. ...
Silhouette is wonderful looks stunning and is very friendly.
I had joined the cruise critic roll call before this sailing and had some great fun for about a month beforehand signing up for group activities including a joke the turned into the most amazing chocolate swap.
Embarkation was brilliant my dad uses a walking stick and we were shown to the assistance line no wait and we were on the ...
Reflection is a great ship. We love S-Class Celebrity ships and this is one of the best. Has the full Sky Lounge instead of part of it cut out for suites. Great commons areas.
two issues: seating is starting to get a bit worn and you sit very low in many of the chairs at a table. Not enough places for readers and card players. Need more open places so we aren’t taking up places for ...
As a retired London travel agent I researched this cruise ship and knew the food would be very good. We booked 6.30 pm in Main Dining Room. Only went for first night as awful.
Requested table for two for 50th anniversary. Put on table for six but with just four people on it. The noise from our floor and the one immediately above which was a sort of mezzanine floor was appalling. The ...
4 stars again for the cruise.
Staff give excellent service and for us the S class is about the right size. We have not rated fitness or excursions as we do not use them. Our cruises are all about enjoying the ship and meeting people.
Check in is excellent. We park on the dockside and typically take around 25 minutes from the car to being on the ship with a welcome drink.
Azores was ...
From start to finish the process of booking our cruise was great.
This was our first cruise and so I didnt know what to expect.
Prior to the crusie date my husband booked a VIP package online which included internet, Priority Embarkation and disembarkation (cases off first) inside tours, wine and food pairing, laundry amongst other things.
Unfotunately this package (Just under $500) didnt ...
This is our second cruise with Celebrity. and certainly not the last.
We got an "upgrade" , which we didn't want (a better category, but a worse location, so there were some problems on our first day, until we got our original room back.
They did give us a free meal in Moreno as a compensation (which was amazing) for being homeless until almost 7pm.
The service was great everywhere, and ...
My wife and I have just returned from a relaxing 10 day cruise aboard the Silhouette, we are maiden cruisers with Celebrity, having previously cruised with Princess and Cunard and this was our first cruise without our daughter, who we packed off to University only 4 days beforehand.
Embarkation in Southampton was very smooth and relaxing as we choose to spend the night before in a hotel to save ...
We were recommended Celebrity by our TA who said once we had used them we would never go back to other cruise lines. The check in was very good and we were on board by 11am in good time for lunch, but our first impression of the ship was dull and drab. The general look was brown and beige with seating that would not look out of place in a nursing home. but I will go in more detail later.
The ...