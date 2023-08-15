Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

Just prior to the cruise I read some reviews about the ship that made me a little nervous about the experience I was about to have. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised! The food was amazing and the service was great! It might be an older ship but they have definitely kept up with maintenance. I loved the small feel of the ship. The cheese selection in the Oceanview Cafe was amazing, not ...