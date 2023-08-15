The food in the dining room at times was inedible. The chef of 32-years with Celebrity did a presentation of the secrets of pastry making was charismatic but disclosed that he has overseen movement to buy some goods rather than utilize kitchen staff to make common dishes. Unfortunately this decision has destroyed the reputation for the quality of food on the Celebrity Cruise Line which is one of ...
Our recent transatlantic cruise aboard the Beyond (Oct 30 – Nov 13) was, unfortunately, the worst cruise experience we’ve ever had. We were booked into a Sky Suite on deck 11 and on the very first day I noticed a musty odor as we opened the cabin door for the first time. My partner didn’t smell it so I simply chalked it up to a typical ‘down south smell’ that you often get in warmer, humid ...
The service, staff, entertainment, food and amenities all amazing.
Menus in four main restaurants were not very varied however food was always good. The Oceanview Cafe selections were outstanding however the cafe was always crowded and there were often lineups for some foods…and of course some folks simply ignored the queue and just barged in!!
The amenities-pools, cafes, bars, sewing ...
Just prior to the cruise I read some reviews about the ship that made me a little nervous about the experience I was about to have. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised! The food was amazing and the service was great! It might be an older ship but they have definitely kept up with maintenance. I loved the small feel of the ship. The cheese selection in the Oceanview Cafe was amazing, not ...
20+ cruises under ourbelt
We sailed the Constellation out of Venice
Oops Ravenna
3 hour bus ride from Venice was comfortable however not convenient. We knew this up front.
Transportation from Venice was very unorganized making passengers stand in the rain for 90 min because busses were late and unorganized.
Check in was perfect once we arrived at the port
Great process
The ...
Our recent transatlantic cruise aboard the Beyond (Oct 30 – Nov 13) was, unfortunately, a terrible disappointment. My 60th birthday celebration turned into an endurance exercise and we could not wait for it to end. Frankly the worst experience we’ve ever had. We were in The Retreat, in a Sky Suite. We had previously cruised in April 2022, on the Apex [Retreat - Sky Suite - Ft Lauderdale to ...
Have sailed 7 plus times with celebrity on The Silhouette, The Reflection and the Beyond. Have always been impressed with the cruise if not the Customer service which is NOT fir for purpose. however this time I have realized the changes made by the new CEO on 15.08.2023 have made this frankly a poor class budget cruise line with high end prices !!
The first and most alarming issue was that the ...
So here I am in my $17,000 stateroom. First thing is the system won’t allow me to access my premium WiFi. It’s included but obviously not properly programmed in the system. Have to start my vacation waiting in line for a retreat host to fix it. Why not just fix the programming? Then I come across filth on at least two surfaces in the room, both looking suspiciously like dried blood. The container ...
We reserved this cruise after a delightful sailing in a Celebrity Suite, on the Celebrity Silhouette, last year. The downgrades made in overall product are tragically evident: Luminae menus, wine selections, same boring 3 bread offerings 11 nights, etc. Sadly, drastic differences from last year’s experience. Likewise, the Retreat Lounge offerings: Same limited appetizers every night; limited ...
This review reflects our experiences on our recent cruise, reflects our personal preferences, and reflects what we have come to expect based on more than 35 cruises. This cruise was overall a very pleasant experience and is getting close to the pre-covid experience.
PRE-CRUISE: We drove to Ft. Lauderdale the day before the cruise and stayed at the Homewood Suites in Dania Beach ($269/night). ...