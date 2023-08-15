  • Newsletter
Celebrity Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Average
1,183 reviews

1-10 of 1,183 Celebrity Italy Cruise Reviews

Contrary to reputation of the food quality

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

Donald Calder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The food in the dining room at times was inedible. The chef of 32-years with Celebrity did a presentation of the secrets of pastry making was charismatic but disclosed that he has overseen movement to buy some goods rather than utilize kitchen staff to make common dishes. Unfortunately this decision has destroyed the reputation for the quality of food on the Celebrity Cruise Line which is one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Celebrity Beyond -Beyond anything we should have had to deal with.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

BKTE
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our recent transatlantic cruise aboard the Beyond (Oct 30 – Nov 13) was, unfortunately, the worst cruise experience we’ve ever had. We were booked into a Sky Suite on deck 11 and on the very first day I noticed a musty odor as we opened the cabin door for the first time. My partner didn’t smell it so I simply chalked it up to a typical ‘down south smell’ that you often get in warmer, humid ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Amazing cruise but noisy ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

Indigo_Blue
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The service, staff, entertainment, food and amenities all amazing. Menus in four main restaurants were not very varied however food was always good. The Oceanview Cafe selections were outstanding however the cafe was always crowded and there were often lineups for some foods…and of course some folks simply ignored the queue and just barged in!! The amenities-pools, cafes, bars, sewing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

What a great itinerary and ship

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

AJH NC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just prior to the cruise I read some reviews about the ship that made me a little nervous about the experience I was about to have. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised! The food was amazing and the service was great! It might be an older ship but they have definitely kept up with maintenance. I loved the small feel of the ship. The cheese selection in the Oceanview Cafe was amazing, not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

7 nite european cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

Waiting for My Refund
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

20+ cruises under ourbelt We sailed the Constellation out of Venice Oops Ravenna 3 hour bus ride from Venice was comfortable however not convenient. We knew this up front. Transportation from Venice was very unorganized making passengers stand in the rain for 90 min because busses were late and unorganized. Check in was perfect once we arrived at the port Great process The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Horribly sick due to Mold and poor Air Quality - downgraded Retreat

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

HMB - World_Traveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our recent transatlantic cruise aboard the Beyond (Oct 30 – Nov 13) was, unfortunately, a terrible disappointment. My 60th birthday celebration turned into an endurance exercise and we could not wait for it to end. Frankly the worst experience we’ve ever had. We were in The Retreat, in a Sky Suite. We had previously cruised in April 2022, on the Apex [Retreat - Sky Suite - Ft Lauderdale to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Material changes made 15.08.2023 and not advised , The sunset Sky Suites at Aft of ship should be avoided at all costs

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

Garrod
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Have sailed 7 plus times with celebrity on The Silhouette, The Reflection and the Beyond. Have always been impressed with the cruise if not the Customer service which is NOT fir for purpose. however this time I have realized the changes made by the new CEO on 15.08.2023 have made this frankly a poor class budget cruise line with high end prices !! The first and most alarming issue was that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

BEYOND disappointing!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

IMissDisney
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

So here I am in my $17,000 stateroom. First thing is the system won’t allow me to access my premium WiFi. It’s included but obviously not properly programmed in the system. Have to start my vacation waiting in line for a retreat host to fix it. Why not just fix the programming? Then I come across filth on at least two surfaces in the room, both looking suspiciously like dried blood. The container ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Celebrity has downgraded their product, & it’s obvious!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

Smjudy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We reserved this cruise after a delightful sailing in a Celebrity Suite, on the Celebrity Silhouette, last year. The downgrades made in overall product are tragically evident: Luminae menus, wine selections, same boring 3 bread offerings 11 nights, etc. Sadly, drastic differences from last year’s experience. Likewise, the Retreat Lounge offerings: Same limited appetizers every night; limited ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Celebrity Reflection - A, B, C Islands

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Reflection

Gator75
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review reflects our experiences on our recent cruise, reflects our personal preferences, and reflects what we have come to expect based on more than 35 cruises. This cruise was overall a very pleasant experience and is getting close to the pre-covid experience. PRE-CRUISE: We drove to Ft. Lauderdale the day before the cruise and stayed at the Homewood Suites in Dania Beach ($269/night). ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Prime Veranda

Italy Cruise Reviews for Celebrity Ships
Celebrity Infinity Italy Cruise Reviews
