Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

My wife and I have spent more than 300 days at sea on a variety of lines. This was our 6th Celebrity cruise and probably our best one. We sailed on the Eclipse earlier in the year, while nothing was wrong with that cruise it was a little underwhelming. We chose this cruise as we were travelling in the region and it seemed a fun way to return to Australia rather than flying. Embarkation was ...