I’d been on this ship in Nov ‘19 and loved every moment so when the opportunity to do another cruise on it this year was offered back then, I paid my deposit. The ship is supposed to be safe, full vaccinated passengers and crew. Passengers are expected to test negative before boarding. Their staff was apparently tested back in Vancouver 11 days earlier. The ship had Covid cases on board ...
Having cruised a numerous times with Princess, NCL, P&O, Royal Caribbean and Riviera Cruises (down the Nile), this experience was average at best with some areas of excellence and some very poor.
Firstly I appreciate that Celebrity is a Greek Cruise Line (the 'X' standing for the first letter of the Greek owners family name Chandris) and merged into the Royal Caribbean brand by the same ...
We chose this cruise for a fall getaway to some warm weather. We didn’t do much tourist stuff as we’ve been to Hawaii and the islands several times. We enjoyed a couple of days in Honolulu at the Iilikai before departure on the cruise.
SHIP:
Is in pretty good condition overall. Yes some areas and items are becoming worn but not so obviously so it felt decrepit in any way. There are ...
I hate flying. So any cruise that docks in Australia is attractive to me. It was easy to get to the port from Waikiki but we left it late and got traffic. This was a good size ship. The cabins are quite spacious and decent. The staff are great. And who doesn't love Tahiti. The entertainment, food and general feel is this cruise is great. The breakfast ends in the restaurant at 9 am and with ...
Where do you Start.? The Good - The Staterooms ( Balcony) are bigger than other cruise lines - The corridors are bigger - The Captain was outstanding. in communication and very funny.
That unfortunately is where it ends
The Ship is tired - Cabin Curtains with holes - Carpets worn and stained - Public rooms are worn and tired Particularly the Passport Bar. Theatre seating very shabby.
The ...
My daughter, her partner and myself have had the most amazing cruise on the beautiful Celebrity Solstice cruising from Honolulu to Sydney. Why are there any negative comments regarding this ship? I honestly have no idea, not only is the ship beautiful but the staff are equally so. Staff cannot do enough to ensure your every need is met with kindness, professionalism and friendliness. The food in ...
We had a wonderful time. The crew really are a credit to Celebrity - nothing is ever too much trouble for them and they do everything so cheerfully. We had the best waiters in the MDR in Mary Grace and Umesha - they truly cared about what they were serving and were fabulous.
Captain Alex was very engaged with us and we looked forward to his daily announcements.
Our cabin was mid ship on ...
My wife and I have spent more than 300 days at sea on a variety of lines. This was our 6th Celebrity cruise and probably our best one. We sailed on the Eclipse earlier in the year, while nothing was wrong with that cruise it was a little underwhelming. We chose this cruise as we were travelling in the region and it seemed a fun way to return to Australia rather than flying.
Embarkation was ...
We took this particular cross pacific cruise from Hawaii to Vancouver for the route it was sailing and also, the price was very attractive. We sailed in Concierge Class and we enjoyed the little extras it gave us, like priority boarding, tender service, sparkling wine and snacks every day. Our cabin was located on deck 10 in the forward part of the ship, it was very quiet, hardly any noise at all, ...
This was my first time cruising with Celebrity, but I had sailed with other lines previously. The demographic was what I expected, mostly 30 or 40-somethings and up. The staff onboard worked extremely hard to ensure I had everything I needed and that my experience was a positive one. The captain always had a good sense of humor, and I enjoyed his commentary during daily announcements. The area ...