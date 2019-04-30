  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Celebrity Honolulu Cruise Reviews

Curacao
Curacao's floating bridge
Aruba
Bonaire
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
131 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 131 Celebrity Honolulu Cruise Reviews

Awful, Covid ridden, staff overwhelmed and getting sick too

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Hawaii

User Avatar
Irish Blue
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I’d been on this ship in Nov ‘19 and loved every moment so when the opportunity to do another cruise on it this year was offered back then, I paid my deposit. The ship is supposed to be safe, full vaccinated passengers and crew. Passengers are expected to test negative before boarding. Their staff was apparently tested back in Vancouver 11 days earlier. The ship had Covid cases on board ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

High Expectations but Disappointing

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Hawaii

User Avatar
Kenmarr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having cruised a numerous times with Princess, NCL, P&O, Royal Caribbean and Riviera Cruises (down the Nile), this experience was average at best with some areas of excellence and some very poor. Firstly I appreciate that Celebrity is a Greek Cruise Line (the 'X' standing for the first letter of the Greek owners family name Chandris) and merged into the Royal Caribbean brand by the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

Only Issue was Food

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Hawaii

User Avatar
HollyK
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for a fall getaway to some warm weather. We didn’t do much tourist stuff as we’ve been to Hawaii and the islands several times. We enjoyed a couple of days in Honolulu at the Iilikai before departure on the cruise. SHIP: Is in pretty good condition overall. Yes some areas and items are becoming worn but not so obviously so it felt decrepit in any way. There are ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Veranda

Good ship. Great locations. Just a nice easy run back home.

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Arhmgmt
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I hate flying. So any cruise that docks in Australia is attractive to me. It was easy to get to the port from Waikiki but we left it late and got traffic. This was a good size ship. The cabins are quite spacious and decent. The staff are great. And who doesn't love Tahiti. The entertainment, food and general feel is this cruise is great. The breakfast ends in the restaurant at 9 am and with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Lack Luster - Very Average

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
We Like Cruises
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Where do you Start.? The Good - The Staterooms ( Balcony) are bigger than other cruise lines - The corridors are bigger - The Captain was outstanding. in communication and very funny. That unfortunately is where it ends The Ship is tired - Cabin Curtains with holes - Carpets worn and stained - Public rooms are worn and tired Particularly the Passport Bar. Theatre seating very shabby. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

Shame there isnt a six star rating

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Transpacific

User Avatar
kengail24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My daughter, her partner and myself have had the most amazing cruise on the beautiful Celebrity Solstice cruising from Honolulu to Sydney. Why are there any negative comments regarding this ship? I honestly have no idea, not only is the ship beautiful but the staff are equally so. Staff cannot do enough to ensure your every need is met with kindness, professionalism and friendliness. The food in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Great cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CarolynAustralia
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time. The crew really are a credit to Celebrity - nothing is ever too much trouble for them and they do everything so cheerfully. We had the best waiters in the MDR in Mary Grace and Umesha - they truly cared about what they were serving and were fabulous. Captain Alex was very engaged with us and we looked forward to his daily announcements. Our cabin was mid ship on ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Amazing cruise!

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
teamflames
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I have spent more than 300 days at sea on a variety of lines. This was our 6th Celebrity cruise and probably our best one. We sailed on the Eclipse earlier in the year, while nothing was wrong with that cruise it was a little underwhelming. We chose this cruise as we were travelling in the region and it seemed a fun way to return to Australia rather than flying. Embarkation was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Excellent experience, with a few flaws...

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Hawaii

User Avatar
PD-75
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We took this particular cross pacific cruise from Hawaii to Vancouver for the route it was sailing and also, the price was very attractive. We sailed in Concierge Class and we enjoyed the little extras it gave us, like priority boarding, tender service, sparkling wine and snacks every day. Our cabin was located on deck 10 in the forward part of the ship, it was very quiet, hardly any noise at all, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

First time in the Aloha state

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Hawaii

User Avatar
Jdaniels679
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was my first time cruising with Celebrity, but I had sailed with other lines previously. The demographic was what I expected, mostly 30 or 40-somethings and up. The staff onboard worked extremely hard to ensure I had everything I needed and that my experience was a positive one. The captain always had a good sense of humor, and I enjoyed his commentary during daily announcements. The area ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2D

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Honolulu
Ponant Honolulu Cruise Reviews
Ponant Honolulu Cruise Reviews
Disney Cruise Line Honolulu Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Honolulu Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line Honolulu Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean International Honolulu Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.