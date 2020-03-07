Review for Celebrity Millennium to Caribbean - All

My wife and I have been on Reflection, Equinox, and Summit, and Millennium looked almost as nice as the Reflection after being revolutionized in June of 2020. There were only 600 guest on board and by day three most of the crew greeted us by our last name with a friendly and warm welcome. All of the crew was excited to see returning guest for the first time in fifteen months, were always happy ...