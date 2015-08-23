  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celebrity Greece Cruise Reviews

Giant tortoises
This is a pair of courting blue footed boobies
Celebrity Production Show
Pool deck sculpture
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
50 reviews

1-10 of 50 Celebrity Greece Cruise Reviews

Spoiled absolutely rotten

Review for Celebrity Apex to Greece

User Avatar
TJRouse
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise mostly because we were interested in the state-of-the-art EDGE series. Despite salivating at the YouTube and Celebrity videos describing the ship ahead of time, the Apex met or exceeded every expectation. Preparing for embarkation was a little tedious, entirely due to COVID, but paying attention to the emails and doing the work ahead of time made for a smooth overall ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Great Cruise, Great food, excellent service!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Greece

User Avatar
sharons424
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a 10 night Italy and Greek Isles cruise. Let me first say, our suite was amazing. We were on Deck 10 (Room 1122) conveniently located near the elevators just outside the library. The suite was spacious and comfortable and soundproof when we were in the room. Our deck was large with a table, chairs and a chaise lounge and we used it as often as we could. Our Butler Nikola was the a ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Celebrity gave us our best holiday ever!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Greece

User Avatar
XACStew
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Two couples we know recommended Celebrity, so being our 35th Wedding Anniversary we decided to go on our first cruise ever in September 2016 to the Greek islands. So glad we chose Celebrity. From the moment we boarded,it was a fabulous experience. The man selling drink packages as we boarded, turned out to be the bartender at the World Class bar named Lazar. Three days in to our cruise, Lazar ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Nice relaxing cruise on the Equinox

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Greece

User Avatar
poipie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

General: we came off the ship very happy of our experience on the Equinox. The star is very attentive, no matter where on the ship, if you need hep or an information they are there really to help. The food is very good, if you have selected a "drink package" they will serve you as much as you want, We thought they would served one glass and disappear, no way they keep asking if you want more ...
Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Celebrity Cruises

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Greece

User Avatar
maree gordon
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

we spent 3 days in athens before sailing enjoyed our time on board our package with cruise 1st included a 14 night cruise and time in rome and athens our balcony cabin was excellent and the staff friendly and efficient.Entertainment was very good and the meals where extremely good.Most of the ports you can walk off the ship and explore on foot bus es where complementry if needed.Great cruise ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

CELEBRITY EQUINOX: Detailed Review with BEST TIPS-- Greece/Turkey 7 Days 2016

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Greece

User Avatar
rashisingh
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Before the cruise: We had it all booked online therefore we checked in online and had our luggage tags and Xpress passes with us. Embarkation: We booked 2 Celebrity Suites (3 people in each suite) and there was a separate check in counter for Suite Class so a staff member escorted us through the process and we were given our room key cards. We hold indian passports so we had to surrender our ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Excellent Greek Isles Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Greece

User Avatar
tony758
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a wonderful cruise! This was our second cruise aboard Reflection and we have previously sailed on Solstice so we are very familiar with the boat. We chose the Celebrity transportation pkg to get from the Rome airport to the ship and back at the end. It was expensive but worth it. We tried Aqua class for the first time and won't bother again. The only advantage was eating in BLU and it ...
Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Beautiful Greek Islands

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Greece

User Avatar
RosieCanberra
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 22nd cruise and 8th with Celebrity. We were in Sky Suite 6102. Overall, we had a fantastic cruise. The ship is in really good condition, everything looks new and works well. And the ship is clean, the staff are always cleaning the elevators and stairways. We had originally booked a balcony but upgraded to a suite when the suite prices reduced. The Sky Suites are great, lots of ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Great Cruise!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Greece

User Avatar
KevPat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third time sailing with Celebrity but have sailed on other lines. Both my husband and I loved this cruise and the ship. We stayed in Rome three nights before embarking in Civitavecchia. We opted to take the airport bus from FCO to Termini train station. It was a mob scene to load our own luggage and board the bus--never again. This was our third time in Rome and it was great to ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 10

Delightful cruise from Venice to stunning Ephesus

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Greece

User Avatar
Grahambythesea
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Having travelled twice before on sister ship Infinity, (and other Celebrity ships) we expected a lot from Constellation and on the whole she didn't disappoint. Boarding at Venice was a breeze, probably the quickest boarding we have ever experienced. The sail out of Venice is amazing and a definite highlight that we had wanted to do for years.we understand that the Venice authorities will not be ...
Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

