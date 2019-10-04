  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Southern Caribbean Celebrity Equinox Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Featured Review
Great Itinerary!
"Ft. Lauderdale, St. Thomas, St. Croix. Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten Number of Cruises – 27 Cruises on Celebrity – 6 Cruises on Equinox – 3 O.K. we love Celebrity and the Equinox. We..."
kearney avatar

kearney

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

411 Southern Caribbean Celebrity Equinox Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Issues from day 1

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Pokercam1972
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

There were issues from day 1. We just came off an 8 day Carnival before deciding to give Celebrity a chance. We are currently on the Equinox from September 5- September 17, 2021. We chose this cruise because #1 the reputation of the brand and #2 there offers (free classic drink package, free wifi and gratuities included). On the 1st day, embarking was pretty easy and seemless. After getting to our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Traveled with disabled person

COVID PROTOCOLS--SUPER SHIP AND STAFF

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ilockwh
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First, after missing 18 months without cruising after being accustomed to cruising two or three times a year, we understood why we liked cruising so much. Modern cruising may be the safest way to travel while in an elegant, clean environment, served by an enthusiastic, well trained staff, with dining and entertainment options that can satisfy the tastes of nearly everyone, including my wife and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Caribbean on The Equinox

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
GASHBY
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are not fans of "BIG" ships. Our thirty+ cruise have always favored mid sized ships. The Celebrity Equinox may have changed our minds. At 122,000 tons she is certainly among the largest ships sailing but she is extremely well laid out with many bars, clubs, dining venues, and entertainment sites. We never felt crowded in any way. Embarcation, in Ft. Lauderdale, was well organized and very ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Cruising in the time of COVID

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sunnyinchagrin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Have to say that my first cruise on Celebrity was less than I expected.  It's like they were never too sure what to do with two single women.  Took them a couple of days to realize we were concierge but that didn't seem to make any difference at all.  For example, we asked them to clear out our fridge so we could put our water and meds in there....the steward piled all the bottles on the dresser ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Don't miss out on 50% occupancy cruising!

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Seadawgsx2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I have spent over 400 days on a cruise ship but the last 12 were something special. Though we sympathize with Celebrity, we couldn't help but love; not waiting for elevators, no mob scenes in the buffet, quick bar service, easy to access deck loungers. etc. For experienced cruisers there are some differences. The Equinox does its best to avoid inviting larger numbers of passengers ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Had better!

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
grumpo1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Was pretty disappopinted with this cruise. It seemed very over crowded with not enough lounge chairs or seating in the main dining room. Not well thought out I think, about the layout or the maxium of people that would be expected to be in one area, everyone on top of eachother. Food was "ok". Some crew members obviously not happy to be there. Some were rude, like you were a bother. There ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Our Equinox Experience

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
landfarm
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We would like to share our recent experience on the Equinox. Several years ago my wife damaged a major nerve in her right leg and though she can walk, she cannot climb steps well. We would like to share our experience. The ship is equipped to deal with a middle age and older clientele. There are steps to walk into the solarium pool, and there is even a chair lift to get in and out of the solarium ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Fabulous Holiday - no complaints

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
jessec
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

This is my 8th cruise, I have previously sailed with Royal Caribbean, Princess and Holland America. This was my first time with Celebrity and it did not disappoint - definitely the best ship yet. We departed from Fort Lauderdale, although we flew to Miami as it was easier and cheaper coming from the UK. we spent one night on south beach, which I would recommend experiencing, but a night is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Not awful, not great

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Xertes
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 4th cruise with Celebrity and 26th cruise overall. Our first cruise with Celebrity was on the Reflection back in 2014. Everything about that cruise was amazing and we were wowed. We declared Celebrity our favorite cruise line. We took the Solstice to Alaska in 2015 and while it is identical to the Reflection in terms of ship architecture, the Reflection's interior decor we found more ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

Incredible highs, but not without some disappointing lows!

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Heartstrings2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Positives The production cast was brilliant!! As we had seen all of the shows before, we were shocked at how well the singers, Ruby, Peter, Joselyn, Mervyn, A.J. and Lucy, along with the amazingly talented dancers, very impressively surpassed all of our expectations. Similarly, the Equinox showband, led by Nick, and the expert aerialists were nothing short of breathtaking This cast is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

