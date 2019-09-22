"This is the second time we have sailed on Celebrity Silhouette and our 15th Celebrity cruise altogether. As usual the service food, entertainment etc. were excellent. We had a wonderful stateroom attendant John..."Read More
Commentor
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 841 Europe Celebrity Silhouette Europe Cruise Reviews
The ship’s inaugural cruise post pandemic was a 6 nighter to Dover,Belfast and Liverpool from Southampton.The crew and staff gave us an emotional welcome on board and a guard of honour at disembarkation,aswell as gifts in our cabin during the cruise.They also upgraded us to a balcony cabin which was a treat.Throughout the cruise the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and respectful.We received ...
As a retired London travel agent I researched this cruise ship and knew the food would be very good. We booked 6.30 pm in Main Dining Room. Only went for first night as awful.
Requested table for two for 50th anniversary. Put on table for six but with just four people on it. The noise from our floor and the one immediately above which was a sort of mezzanine floor was appalling. The ...
4 stars again for the cruise.
Staff give excellent service and for us the S class is about the right size. We have not rated fitness or excursions as we do not use them. Our cruises are all about enjoying the ship and meeting people.
Check in is excellent. We park on the dockside and typically take around 25 minutes from the car to being on the ship with a welcome drink.
Azores was ...
From start to finish the process of booking our cruise was great.
This was our first cruise and so I didnt know what to expect.
Prior to the crusie date my husband booked a VIP package online which included internet, Priority Embarkation and disembarkation (cases off first) inside tours, wine and food pairing, laundry amongst other things.
Unfotunately this package (Just under $500) didnt ...
This is our second cruise with Celebrity. and certainly not the last.
We got an "upgrade" , which we didn't want (a better category, but a worse location, so there were some problems on our first day, until we got our original room back.
They did give us a free meal in Moreno as a compensation (which was amazing) for being homeless until almost 7pm.
The service was great everywhere, and ...
My wife and I have just returned from a relaxing 10 day cruise aboard the Silhouette, we are maiden cruisers with Celebrity, having previously cruised with Princess and Cunard and this was our first cruise without our daughter, who we packed off to University only 4 days beforehand.
Embarkation in Southampton was very smooth and relaxing as we choose to spend the night before in a hotel to save ...
We were recommended Celebrity by our TA who said once we had used them we would never go back to other cruise lines. The check in was very good and we were on board by 11am in good time for lunch, but our first impression of the ship was dull and drab. The general look was brown and beige with seating that would not look out of place in a nursing home. but I will go in more detail later.
The ...
Embarkation at Southampton was quick & efficient, cabin was fine though a little minimalist in its decor.Our cabin steward, Anand, was excellent and we thanked him very much for his work and his friendliness.
Dining: We generally ate in the MDR as the Oceanview Cafe was like a ferry with good food options but chaos trying to move around the serving isles and finding a table... One fellow ...
Food was inconsistent
We had cold rib eye steaks
Tough/ undercooked duck
Semi frozen French toast
Cold Lobster
Been on the Celebrity Eclipse many times.
Never had a problem.
Also drinks package "classic" would not let us have sparkling water only Soda water
BUT
In the bar a double Henessy brandy no problem.
Staff generally were brilliant let down by poor chef.
The ...
This was our third cruise on Silhouette and took us to the Azores Madieira Tenerife and Lisbon.We thought the food and service were excellent. Our main grumble is the same as previous reviews in that there are too many passengers on board when the ship is not in sunny climates. On the way to the Azores we had to vere a different course to what was planned due to the remnants of a Carribbean ...