Mediterranean Celebrity Apex Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Featured Review
Fantastic Greek Island Cruise

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Adamoz73
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We can honestly say that this cruise exceeded our expectations. I was worried that the Covid restrictions would impact the experience but on the contrary they made you feel safe and they were handled brilliantly. From the pre-boarding experience with requirement for all passengers to be vaccinated and the testing of every passenger and staff member as you board and again as you leave it really ...
Sail Date: June 2021

