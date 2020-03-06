  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Celebrity Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Martini Bar
Celebrity Eclipse
Birthday dinner at Murano
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
6869 reviews

1-10 of 6,869 Celebrity Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Best Crew, Nice Ship

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Caribbean - All

garyg2000 avatar

garyg2000

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

My wife and I have been on Reflection, Equinox, and Summit, and Millennium looked almost as nice as the Reflection after being revolutionized in June of 2020. There were only 600 guest on board and by day three most of the crew greeted us by our last name with a friendly and warm welcome. All of the crew was excited to see returning guest for the first time in fifteen months, were always happy ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

1st North American cruise since 2020 on Millennium

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Caribbean - All

big sauce avatar

big sauce

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Overall, I give it a B+. Celebrity Refreshed means updates to the skin. The bones remain old. Our carpet was new but the phone in the room looks like the original. My wife got locked out on the balcony. I also heard the couple we were sitting next to at dinner have the same thing happen to them. Service was just incredible. The best we've ever experienced. The staff were obviously happy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

rlkleynen avatar

rlkleynen

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Just WOW!!!!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Eastern

njjayhawker avatar

njjayhawker

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

First - we were very surprised and privileged to be on this particular trip: This was in celebration of International Women's Day and our bridge crew (as well as many department heads) were all women. They refereed to themselves as Oceans 27. Our Captain Kate McCue and her staff were always present throughout the cruise, ready for a quick discussion. Captain Kate also did a Q&A about her ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Ship is beautiful, venues are awful

Review for Celebrity Edge to Caribbean - Eastern

deafox avatar

deafox

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We had been looking forward to our trip on the edge as loyal celebrity cruisers but I have to say it was not the best. I loved our room and Blu restaurant but there are so few venues and the same 3 groups just kept rotating thru the 3 venues. Gone is the world class bar and the grand lobby bar so the only venues are the martini bar, the club and the Eden. Don't think I'll do the edge again but ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass Stateroom with Veranda

Great until not great!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

Mimiya11 avatar

Mimiya11

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

This is a mixed review. First before I got some facts about our sailing some general comments. We are Elite Celebrity cruisers and chose this sailing and ship as it was last minute and our options were limited. Sailing out of Puerto Rico was wonderful for us (or so we thought) as we spent two lovely days wandering Old San Juan and going to the Bacardi facility for a tour. Boarding the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Perfect

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

Jennae24 avatar

Jennae24

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!! The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive. I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Exceptional Staff/Service

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Western

SiestaKeyGirl avatar

SiestaKeyGirl

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Return to port

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

jivel1 avatar

jivel1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Back to port of Miami twice. Itinerary changed and we all recieved onboard credit. We were alton told we would be recieving 25% back on our cruise bill. However it is now May 15th 2 months since we disembarked and have seen nothing refunded. I think 9 weeks is enough time when I was told 4- 6 weeks from customer service at Celebrity. Don’t think I need to chase them ,as they didn’t need to do that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

If you have a cruise booked cancel now

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

MColeman avatar

MColeman

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

When it was time for me to board my only choice was to either lose my $3,000 or take a chance and board this ship. Now we’re stuck in rough waters while they take care of a medical emergency, the third one, supposedly not related to the Coronavirus. Even though I know for sure they have rooms open, because the cruise is definitely not sold out, they will not give me a less turbulent room. Sure ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

