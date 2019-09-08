Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

We chose this cruise, when on another, for an itinerary to places we hadn’t been to and to see the fall. We then realised that we were too early for the fall colours but decided to stick with it and then do a drive round New England after. Summit has been refurbished and although we had not sailed on her we had sailed all 3 of her sister ships and on tour last, on Connie! We thought she was ...