Celebrity Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Helping to reforest the island in the rain
Brush your teeth and watch the waves!
Can you say HUGE shower!!
Love lying in bed and watching the scenery! Infinite balcony.
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
264 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 264 Celebrity Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Cruising is Back

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
LDEE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first cruise in almost three years as the pandemic had put our cruising on hiatus. Since it was mid September we opted for a cruise to the Maritime Provinces of Canada to hopefully catch some of the color as the leaves turned. Maybe it is global warming but the leaves were very much green and intact as September wound down. Despite the age of the Summit the ship looks very clean ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

A HUGE disappointment

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Gee_Jimmie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I only chose this cruise because my future cruise credit was expiring in September and I did not want to fly with the way the airlines are now. Being from New England I chose this cruise because it was an easy departure port for me. My originally planned cruise was on the Equinox in the Southern Caribbean for 12 days which was the one that first got cancelled. I rebooked the same itinerary on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Special 25th Wedding Anniversary Cruise

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
cruiser dude 69
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I don't normally write reviews however, with now 20+ cruises under our belt and our second trip across the pond, I thought that I would put 'pen to paper' to hopefully assist any new UK cruisers looking to travel either with Celebrity (this was our first time with Celebrity) or visiting New England & Canada. In regards to the ship, our last 5 cruises have been on much bigger (150,000 tonnes +) ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

All good

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
wshallcross
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just back from a 14 day cruise. I have sailed with Celebrity before so I knew what to expect. Stateroom attendant great. Blu restaurant service outstanding. Tuscany restaurant very good n- food and service. Skip Sushi on 5. Eat at Qsine at least once for experience. Buffet very good all-around. Entertainment mostly home runs; a couple of grand slams. Great cruise director. Most accessible ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Fine in the Fall

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Dulw1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew from Heathrow into New York a day early and booked a limo online with Dial 7 to take us from our hotel to Port Liberty at Bayonne – the transfer was good, can’t say the same for Port Liberty where there were serious traffic delays to actually get to the terminal, even at 11.30 in the morning. Celebrity have a separate ‘meet and greet’ for suite guests and, after a very short wait, we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Lovely cruise despite a number of niggles and bad weather

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
tommy921
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our sixth cruise with Celebrity but the first time on a Millennium class of ship. All our previous five cruises have been on the Solstice class. For embarkation the drive into Bayonne, NJ is not exactly the most inviting of cruise terminal arrivals. We also had issues coming from our Manhattan hotel and not realising the majority of NYC yellow cabs would not cross the Hudson to go to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Newly refurbished Summit

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
jenny123me
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We were on Summit last year and were looking forward to sailing again for this 14 night cruise. As Elite members, we are always treated well on Celebrity, they cannot do more for us. This is the first time in long time that we did not travel with a current passport. It took no longer or less to check in with a driver's license and birth certificate. Only need to bring driver's license and ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 10

3 Star Cruise on a 5 Star Itinerary

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SoAzCruiser
10+ Cruises

Positives Excellent itinerary - 3 US, 4 Canadian ports, nicely spaced with sea days Friendliness of staff everywhere Oceanview remodel and decor Oceanview food offerings - Indian dishes Oceanview Made to Order station - omelets and stir fry Remodeled stateroom bathrooms Lighting in staterooms Navigation screens on TV Comfort of bed and pillows Internet package - good ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

East coast exploration

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Grahambythesea
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise, when on another, for an itinerary to places we hadn’t been to and to see the fall. We then realised that we were too early for the fall colours but decided to stick with it and then do a drive round New England after. Summit has been refurbished and although we had not sailed on her we had sailed all 3 of her sister ships and on tour last, on Connie! We thought she was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

ENTERTAINMENT LOVER

Review for Celebrity Summit to Canada & New England

User Avatar
AuzTravelCruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

New York add on. The revamp of ship incredible. The bands and lounge entertainment excellent. The entertainment staff eg dancers and singers were obvious around the ship and super friendly. The Captain friendly, and the Activity manager the funniest and friendly. Great ship, staff, incredible shows, food. Chandelier was my favourite show. The Celebrity Performers Extremely talented. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

