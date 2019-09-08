This was our first cruise in almost three years as the pandemic had put our cruising on hiatus. Since it was mid September we opted for a cruise to the Maritime Provinces of Canada to hopefully catch some of the color as the leaves turned. Maybe it is global warming but the leaves were very much green and intact as September wound down.
Despite the age of the Summit the ship looks very clean ...
I only chose this cruise because my future cruise credit was expiring in September and I did not want to fly with the way the airlines are now. Being from New England I chose this cruise because it was an easy departure port for me. My originally planned cruise was on the Equinox in the Southern Caribbean for 12 days which was the one that first got cancelled. I rebooked the same itinerary on the ...
I don't normally write reviews however, with now 20+ cruises under our belt and our second trip across the pond, I thought that I would put 'pen to paper' to hopefully assist any new UK cruisers looking to travel either with Celebrity (this was our first time with Celebrity) or visiting New England & Canada.
In regards to the ship, our last 5 cruises have been on much bigger (150,000 tonnes +) ...
Just back from a 14 day cruise. I have sailed with Celebrity before so I knew what to expect. Stateroom attendant great. Blu restaurant service outstanding. Tuscany restaurant very good n- food and service. Skip Sushi on 5. Eat at Qsine at least once for experience. Buffet very good all-around. Entertainment mostly home runs; a couple of grand slams. Great cruise director. Most accessible ...
We flew from Heathrow into New York a day early and booked a limo online with Dial 7 to take us from our hotel to Port Liberty at Bayonne – the transfer was good, can’t say the same for Port Liberty where there were serious traffic delays to actually get to the terminal, even at 11.30 in the morning. Celebrity have a separate ‘meet and greet’ for suite guests and, after a very short wait, we were ...
This was our sixth cruise with Celebrity but the first time on a Millennium class of ship. All our previous five cruises have been on the Solstice class.
For embarkation the drive into Bayonne, NJ is not exactly the most inviting of cruise terminal arrivals. We also had issues coming from our Manhattan hotel and not realising the majority of NYC yellow cabs would not cross the Hudson to go to ...
We were on Summit last year and were looking forward to sailing again for this 14 night cruise. As Elite members, we are always treated well on Celebrity, they cannot do more for us. This is the first time in long time that we did not travel with a current passport. It took no longer or less to check in with a driver's license and birth certificate. Only need to bring driver's license and ship ...
Positives
Excellent itinerary - 3 US, 4 Canadian ports, nicely spaced with sea days
Friendliness of staff everywhere
Oceanview remodel and decor
Oceanview food offerings - Indian dishes
Oceanview Made to Order station - omelets and stir fry
Remodeled stateroom bathrooms
Lighting in staterooms
Navigation screens on TV
Comfort of bed and pillows
Internet package - good ...
We chose this cruise, when on another, for an itinerary to places we hadn’t been to and to see the fall. We then realised that we were too early for the fall colours but decided to stick with it and then do a drive round New England after.
Summit has been refurbished and although we had not sailed on her we had sailed all 3 of her sister ships and on tour last, on Connie! We thought she was ...
New York add on.
The revamp of ship incredible. The bands and lounge entertainment excellent. The entertainment staff eg dancers and singers were obvious around the ship and super friendly. The Captain friendly, and the Activity manager the funniest and friendly.
Great ship, staff, incredible shows, food.
Chandelier was my favourite show. The Celebrity Performers Extremely talented. ...