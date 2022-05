Review for Celebrity Summit to Bermuda

First the bad: to go to Bermuda we needed a travel authorization. Bermuda had the wrong date for our cruise and I had to call into Celebrity and get it corrected. Next, Bermuda was supposed to be our third port but apparently no one at Celebrity read that if Bermuda isn't your first port, you need to be re-tested for COVID. So I personally had to inform them and they changed the order of the ports ...