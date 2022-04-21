We chose this 7-night cruise because we had always wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords.
Embarkation at Southampton was fairly quick - after our vaccination certificates and health questionnaire had been closely checked. Passengers were not obliged to wear masks, except in the theatre, and only a few did, but every crew member was permanently masked, and sanitisation dispensers were all over the ...
This seemed a nice short cruise to reassess cruising after covid we booked this when things to look a little better in October 21. We watched reports on cruise critic about customers experiences while coming over tha Atantic. Report about COVID were worrying and we were very tempted to cancel and change to another date but due to our other holiday and travel plans were unable to find a ...
I chose Celebrity as I had heard so many good things about it so I was really looking forward to it after having had many fabulous cruises in the past with different lines.
I was shocked on arrival to find a long wait to embark. It was about an hour and a half shuffling along slowly with the most enormous line of people.
A member of staff I heard gleefully telling everyone they "didn't need ...
Chose this cruise as our 1st return to cruising since the start of the Covid pandemic and Celebrity had always rated highly with us previously. Unfortunately on this occasion they let themselves down even before we sailed. It was almost impossible to get in touch with anyone at Celebrity when we had queries. The hours spent waiting for the phone to be answered were unbelievable. Information ...
We have cruised happily and quietly on RC Independence, at least 12 times, we liked the layout and the shopping mall, where one could sit and relax. But we thought time for a change. We knew there had been Covid on the transatlantic Silhouette trip, coming over to Southampton. Outside the terminal, we were told to get to the back of the queue (around 20 people), we had always walked straight to ...
We chose this cruise as it was a nice introductory length after lockdown and because we have sailed with Celebrity several times before, we would not be too far from home and the itinerary was good.
However in our opinion some things had deteriorated on Celebrity, namely the quality of food in the Grand Cuvee restaurant which was not consistent, and also the speciality restaurant Tuscan Grille ...
We sailed on Solstice in the first season followed by Eclipse shortly afterwards. During the next 10 years we sailed on several other cruise lines but returned to Celebrity choosing it not for the line but for the ports of call.
Oh dear, what a surprise. The business model has changed with the line seeming to recoup its losses at the expenses of the passengers.
Gone are the usual shopping ...
We have previously cruised before but wanted to try something a little more upmarket. We were very impressed by the standards of this cruise we cannot wait to go back. Everything was just right.
We got on at Southampton having staying at the Chilworth Manor hotel on their park and cruise package (included is bed and breakfast, over night stay, 3 course meal in their restaurant, parking and ...
Embarkation at Southampton was quick and easy - our cases were collected from our car and next reappeared in our stateroom. 15 minutes after getting out of the car we were on the ship. Silhouette is due a revamp early next year but don’t this confuse you, she is very far from tired and tatty and still exceeds the standards of the best hotels. Our cabin was well equipped, large and spotlessly ...
Service and amenities are very nice on this ship. I really loved our Royal Suite. Two comfy couches in the living area, a nice comfy bed in the bedroom, one full bath with a separate jacuzzi tub and shower, a jacuzzi on our veranda along with plenty of room to spread out make us want to cruise with celebrity again. Our Butler and room attendant were outstanding! Thanks to Jacky and Francis! ...