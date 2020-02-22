Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Aqua Class
Review for Celebrity Millennium to Bahamas
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Aqua Class
Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas
Sail Date: March 2022
Cabin Type: Aqua Class
Review for Celebrity Millennium to Bahamas
Sail Date: February 2022
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B
Review for Celebrity Millennium to Bahamas
Sail Date: November 2021
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C
Traveled with children
Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas
Sail Date: November 2021
Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas
Sail Date: November 2021
Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2
Review for Celebrity Apex to Bahamas
Sail Date: October 2021
Review for Celebrity Infinity to Bahamas
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Aqua Class
Review for Celebrity Infinity to Bahamas
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Aqua Class