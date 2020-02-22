  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celebrity Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Pool deck
Main Dining room
Table in cabin
Living room in cabin
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
191 reviews

1-10 of 191 Celebrity Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Stench ruined everything

Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas

User Avatar
WeirdoWolfie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Chose Celebrity because I had always heard how wonderful they were and we were looking for a quick getaway. The moment we entered our cabin we noticed a horrible odor coming from the bathroom. We assumed it would subside, but it did not. It literally made us sick to our stomachs. We thought about changing to another stateroom, but I smelled the same odor in one of the public restrooms as well and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Millie was awesome

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Bahamas

User Avatar
loude3
10+ Cruises

I was leery of an older and smaller ship. I was happily surprised. With the makeover she’s like new. Ship was very clean, the staff incredible and the entertainment and activities were excellent and fun. We had cabin 1010. They are new additions with the makeover. Standard cabin with a smaller veranda. Very nice and comfortable. The attendant Susan was outstanding. The MDR food servers Wayan and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Gorgeous ship, Amazing crew, Delicious food

Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas

User Avatar
joshsc
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Had the best time. This crew is amazing and went out of their way to provide a great experience. (They need to learn to make a Blue Long Island though). The shows are nice and entertaining with wonderful singers and dancers, Food in Blu was AMAZING, and the service was outstanding ship-wide. The ship is gorgeous and I would return at any given chance. Embarkation was a breeze and it was great ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Great first cruise on a classic ship!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Bahamas

User Avatar
imahistorygeek
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Our first Celebrity experience was on the Edge (after sailing Disney many times). It was a great cruise and I was worried I wouldn't like the classic ship experience. We had just as a great time on the Millennium as we did on the Edge. The crew and entertainment staff (Manuel was the cruise director) were excellent. We found the variety acts on the Edge great and the scripted shows not so great ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Thanksgiving with family & friends!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Bahamas

User Avatar
Honeybadger418
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I sailed on the Millie to Alaska in June of 2018, and I was hoping the ship hadn’t lost its charm after the updates made to the ship during the Celebrity Revolution! I felt the remodeling was tastefully done. The crew and staff were attentive and always greeted us with smiles. As always, the service was amazing. The food selection in the Oceanview Cafe was great! I enjoyed trying the ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

Traveled with children

One of the better cruises we've been on! Great entertainment and a very warm and welcoming staff! The food was great too!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas

User Avatar
WAjazzfan
10+ Cruises

The cabin and several crew members welcomed us as we came onboard. They were clapping and cheering! We liked all of the choices for the lunch buffet! There were international stations as well with a large variety of choices. They had an Indian food station, an American food station, and an Asian food station. Great entertainment! I liked the NYC3 group that sang a lot of songs from the 60s ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Nice and Uncrowded

Review for Celebrity Summit to Bahamas

User Avatar
SignalK
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Booking: I booked directly with the cruise line which is something I normally don’t do. I just figured with my recent experience with Royal Caribbean (same ownership) trying for months to get a refund through a travel agent I was better off calling them directly. That was a mistake, as I spent many, many hours on hold as a result. The booking itself was the easy part; a balcony cabin, in the ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

The Most Beautiful of Cruise Ship

Review for Celebrity Apex to Bahamas

User Avatar
Tierun
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We had to try the newest Celebrity vessel and boy were we impressed. Everything, and I mean everything, was amazing on board. The staff were all so great and welcoming and the food quality and service was top notch. The only drawback was the infinite veranda. It never fully felt like a balcony cabin. Rather with the window closed it felt like an ocean view and with the curtain closed it felt ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Very poor service on a tired, dated ship

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Bahamas

User Avatar
never again - good lord
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Even upgrading to Aqua Class Didn't help. Room service didn't answer the phone!; Canyon Ranch spa was not near as advertised, it was dirty and smelly, and service was non-existent. Complaints wire answered with: You call room service and just let it ring: what do you expect when there's only one person answering the phone. Security procedures coming back onboard really killed the moment, ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Great staff, great food

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Bahamas

User Avatar
williamcate
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Review for 2 day cruise from Miami to Nassau on the Celebrity Infinity, departed February 22, 2020. Maybe because it was a 2 day cruise everything seemed condensed or abbreviated. We have sailed in 3 stateroom categories with Celebrity – balcony, Concierge and Aqua class. In my opinion, I would just stay with a balcony room UNLESS the cost difference of upgrading is less the 10%. This 2 ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

