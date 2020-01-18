After sailing 4 Princess cruises this year with mediocre food, we wanted an upscale dining experience in main dining rooms. The Solstice food was beautifully presented, and flavors well balanced (although desserts were disappointing) but the dining room was so crowded (2900 sailing on a ship capacity of 2800) that we couldn't get into our seats the chairs were so tightly packed (and we are small ...
Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
As we were leaving home Celebrity changed the embarkation port from a Singapore to Dubai and dropped the Phuket port call All this was due to the evolving Covi-19 epidemic.
Onboard we were maybe at two-thirds occupation due to the cancellations. This meant that everything was much easier than expected - no pressure on sun beds, dinner times, buffet or the theatre.
The staff were excellent ...
The Celebrity Constellation is even before the major Revolution overhaul scheduled in May 2020 an excellent ship. Very stable, not too crowded and in very good condition.
The staff is very, very friendly, no exceptions. Service onboard excellent.
Trip was changed, start and finish in Dubai with extra sea days. Even with less people aboard all the shows, music en entertainment was excellent, ...
Celebrity Cruises had to announce on the afternoon before we left home that the ship was no longer sailing from Singapore, but from Dubai. Amazingly we were redirected to Dubai for the first 4 nights instead of Singapore and whilst the hotel was not ideal (Holiday Inn in Festival City Dubai) it was adequate for 4 nights. The transport to and from the airport and Port Rashid on the day we set sail ...
This is the first time my wife and I have sailed with Celebrity. We were extremely lucky to apply for an upgrade, MoveUp programme, and stayed in the Sky Suite Class. Whilst the cabin was tired and under whelming, if honest for the price, the staff associated with this level of cabin were outstanding. From the cabin staff and Butler to the private lounge we felt everyone took a personal interest ...
We had cruised with Celebrity once before and had enjoyed the experience.This cruise was to take us to destinations we wanted to see in Southern Japan and Taiwan.
Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously Celebrity was taking the Corona threat. We had been advised the previous evening of possible itinerary changes and the rules for boarding,depending on your recent whereabouts in Asia. ...
Wanted to see the western coast of India and to travel with friends. Had been on this ship once before (Norway) and liked it.
We were in a Celebrity Suite, which is basically just a veranda suite, but has butler service and access to the Luminae restaurant. Cabin steward and butler both very good and helpful, especially when the ship was rerouted and we had to change plans due to COVID. It was ...
We had an “aqua” cabin so ate in the “Blu” restaurant thank goodness. The food was good but had a lot better. The “Blu” was only open for breakfast and dinner. The staff were very pleasant and helpful. Unfortunately we had to eat in the Oceanview cafe for lunch, which was chaotic to say the least. You would think that was this was last meal for most people the way the plates were piled high, ...
Two years ago I booked 3 back to back cruises on the "recolutionzed" Celebrity Millennium.
The cruise started in Singapore on Janusry 18,2020.
I was so impressed by the beauty of the decor, the layout of the ship, and how comfortable my inside cabin was.
As cruise affiocnados all know, things do not always turn out as expected: the corona virus changed our plans. The January 18th cruise ...