Celebrity Asia Cruise Reviews

View on St-Kitts Island
St-Lucia ( view from our balcony)
Beach on St-Kitts Island
Ship excursion Catamaran with Libster lunch in Antigua.
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
887 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 887 Celebrity Asia Cruise Reviews

Overcrowded dining, erratic service

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Asia

User Avatar
CaliforniaCruiseCocktails
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After sailing 4 Princess cruises this year with mediocre food, we wanted an upscale dining experience in main dining rooms. The Solstice food was beautifully presented, and flavors well balanced (although desserts were disappointing) but the dining room was so crowded (2900 sailing on a ship capacity of 2800) that we couldn't get into our seats the chairs were so tightly packed (and we are small ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Complete waste of money

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Trixi2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

Itinerary changed but still fabulous!

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Traderboy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

As we were leaving home Celebrity changed the embarkation port from a Singapore to Dubai and dropped the Phuket port call All this was due to the evolving Covi-19 epidemic. Onboard we were maybe at two-thirds occupation due to the cancellations. This meant that everything was much easier than expected - no pressure on sun beds, dinner times, buffet or the theatre. The staff were excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Top cruise, even before major overhaul

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
WouterM
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Celebrity Constellation is even before the major Revolution overhaul scheduled in May 2020 an excellent ship. Very stable, not too crowded and in very good condition. The staff is very, very friendly, no exceptions. Service onboard excellent. Trip was changed, start and finish in Dubai with extra sea days. Even with less people aboard all the shows, music en entertainment was excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Amazing Cruise despite the late changes to the Itinerary

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Mulguy Boy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrity Cruises had to announce on the afternoon before we left home that the ship was no longer sailing from Singapore, but from Dubai. Amazingly we were redirected to Dubai for the first 4 nights instead of Singapore and whilst the hotel was not ideal (Holiday Inn in Festival City Dubai) it was adequate for 4 nights. The transport to and from the airport and Port Rashid on the day we set sail ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

The ship may be tired but the overall experience outweighs that

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Paudmar
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is the first time my wife and I have sailed with Celebrity. We were extremely lucky to apply for an upgrade, MoveUp programme, and stayed in the Sky Suite Class. Whilst the cabin was tired and under whelming, if honest for the price, the staff associated with this level of cabin were outstanding. From the cabin staff and Butler to the private lounge we felt everyone took a personal interest ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

OUTSTANDING - UNDER EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

User Avatar
Juntemada
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had cruised with Celebrity once before and had enjoyed the experience.This cruise was to take us to destinations we wanted to see in Southern Japan and Taiwan. Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously Celebrity was taking the Corona threat. We had been advised the previous evening of possible itinerary changes and the rules for boarding,depending on your recent whereabouts in Asia. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

Nice Cruise, Great Restaurant

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
davidh68
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to see the western coast of India and to travel with friends. Had been on this ship once before (Norway) and liked it. We were in a Celebrity Suite, which is basically just a veranda suite, but has butler service and access to the Luminae restaurant. Cabin steward and butler both very good and helpful, especially when the ship was rerouted and we had to change plans due to COVID. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Not to our liking

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
meerkats
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had an “aqua” cabin so ate in the “Blu” restaurant thank goodness. The food was good but had a lot better. The “Blu” was only open for breakfast and dinner. The staff were very pleasant and helpful. Unfortunately we had to eat in the Oceanview cafe for lunch, which was chaotic to say the least. You would think that was this was last meal for most people the way the plates were piled high, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class Balcony

Unbelievably good experience....thank you Celebrity Cruises

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

User Avatar
ashstreet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two years ago I booked 3 back to back cruises on the "recolutionzed" Celebrity Millennium. The cruise started in Singapore on Janusry 18,2020. I was so impressed by the beauty of the decor, the layout of the ship, and how comfortable my inside cabin was. As cruise affiocnados all know, things do not always turn out as expected: the corona virus changed our plans. The January 18th cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 9

