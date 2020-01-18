Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

We had an “aqua” cabin so ate in the “Blu” restaurant thank goodness. The food was good but had a lot better. The “Blu” was only open for breakfast and dinner. The staff were very pleasant and helpful. Unfortunately we had to eat in the Oceanview cafe for lunch, which was chaotic to say the least. You would think that was this was last meal for most people the way the plates were piled high, ...