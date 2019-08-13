  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celebrity Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Hubbard Glacier
Nugget Falls
Sunset in Alaska
Sail away party at the helipad, Tortola BVI
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
397 reviews

1-10 of 397 Celebrity Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Amazing Cruise

Review for Celebrity Apex to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cruiseship123
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is amazing - can't say enough great things about it. Food was excellent, staff was great. The entertainment was so different and so enjoyable. Martini Bar, well what can I say - try the gangster martini. I would say it is going to be hard to beat this ship - I was in Aqua Class - with the infinity balcony - loved it. Sailed the British Isles - weather was too chilly to use the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great Iberian Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
MrCanada
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our 4th Celebrity Cruise (Eclipse, Equinox, Azmara Quest) and now Reflection. What a great ship ! We stayed one night in Amsterdam prior to the cruise and spent one full day and most of the embarkation day touring Amsterdam. We always check in later in the day prior to sailing and had zero line up. Our Sunset Cabin was excellent, great perspective from the AFT portion of the ship but likely ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Verandah

Good but Exhausting

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
cltnccruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our eighth cruise overall and third with X. We chose this mainly for the itinerary. Embarkation, disembarkation and ship transfers were very smooth and well executed. We were on Silhouette a couple of years ago and loved The Hideaway so this time we booked on the forward slant, starboard deck 7. It was roomy for just the two of us with a very comfortable mattress and plenty of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 1A

Another Wonderful Cruise of Celebrity Reflection

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dogdental
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A great cruise overall. This was my 5th cruise on the Reflection this year. Entire crew and service were terrific! And, everyone was extremely friendly throughout the ship. Was more then a bit disappointed with much of the entertainment. The production shows were good (although I'd seen them before) but some of the headliners left much to be desired. The majority of the performers in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Great Ship....

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jim Jaxon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Iberian cruise was on my wife's bucket list. Time, opportunity and availability collided and we booked the cruise about five months from the sailing date. Barcelona aside, I wasn't knocked out by any of the ports. My wife on the other hand enjoyed every stop. I detest ship sponsored-tours. The crowded, cramped busses and hordes of people along with the simply stupid high prices generally ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Verandah

Good But Not Memorable

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
alphonse49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise primarily for the itinerary given that the ship called in at Bilbao and Cadiz, the two ports on the itinerary which we had not previously visited. We also liked the idea of re-visiting Lisbon and Cartagena. What is a pity is that the cruise called at Gibraltar rather than either Malaga or Valencia which are far superior ports of call. We thoroughly enjoyed visiting the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 1B

Great itinerary and lovely ship overall

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - All

User Avatar
Msgoldenhair
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our fourth cruise with Celebrity and the first on Reflection. Embarkation and disembarkation both smooth. We had a sky suite at the back of the ship as we like the views and we don’t mind the walk to and from the room. Room was large, comfortable and the attendant throughout the cruise kept it spotless. Plenty of storage. Bathroom small with a combined bath/shower; plenty of storage ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Shame about the Entertainment

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - All

User Avatar
bifsy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Just had a 12 night Baltic Cruise on Reflection, which we thoroughly enjoyed. All the ports where excellent and we where also blessed with the weather. It was our first time with Celebrity and a lot of our friends rave about them so thought we would try. The cabins are Fine we had a Balcony good size though no tea or coffee making facilities. The Food was excellent mainly in the Opus ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2B

Second time's the charm aboard Reflection!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - All

User Avatar
ShmuelCharlie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Background Info: I chose the itinerary because I wanted to see more of the British Isles. My Celebrity tier level was Elite, but I had no idea about how far I was from attaining Elite Plus or Zenith tier status. This cruise was my 9th aboard Celebrity. Hotel Information: I stayed one night at the Amsterdam Movenpick CIty Centre, because it was extremely close to the pier, e.g., less than ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Traveled with disabled person

Good But Not Without Glitches

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
joelkmcw
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fourth cruise on Celebrity, first on Reflection. Neither my wife nor I had been to Scotland or Ireland so we booked this British Isles cruise, sailing out of and ending in Amsterdam. We did a 5 day precruise stay in the Netherlands on our own. We arrived at Schiphol Airport on Aug 8th. Stayed in Delft 1 night, Bergen 2 nights, and Amsterdam 2 nights. Got a rental car at ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Find a cruise

