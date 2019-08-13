Review for Celebrity Apex to Baltic Sea

This ship is amazing - can't say enough great things about it. Food was excellent, staff was great. The entertainment was so different and so enjoyable. Martini Bar, well what can I say - try the gangster martini. I would say it is going to be hard to beat this ship - I was in Aqua Class - with the infinity balcony - loved it. Sailed the British Isles - weather was too chilly to use the ...