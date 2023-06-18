Totally unorganised, food at the buffet is no good no quality ingredients at all. The system is a total disaster. The tours are a rip off. The upgrade to all inclusive alcohol and drinks is a rip off. The quality of entertainment isn't great either. We where assigned a time for dinner without being asked and at 7.15pm for us its too early. Everywhere was packed with people especially on the days ...
Before Covid things were different, we have to accept this fact. I have some suggestions regarding finding places in the dining area. There are several dining places and people often get lost and keep wandering around. One suggestion is to place a picture (or some other sign) in a conspicuous place in each dining area. It could be a picture of an animal in aphabetical order, e.g A. Antelope, B. ...
I was expecting a relaxing cruise. I just love the fact you do not need to plan anything. In this cruise planning was the difference between getting caught up on busy main road or a chicken farm.
The buffet service staff were horrible, probably cause of the constant chaos.
>Opening times not respected
>Queues were like 20 minutes long.
>Serving time once you get to the counters was ...
Am presently aboard on Pacifica, cruise definetly below average service. Although ambience in ship is modern it is immediately felt that company is cutting costs abnormormally. Only cruise out of thirteen we went, where rooms are being cleaned once a day!!. Temperature aboard is being kept high in these hot summer days notwithstanding you turn ac on full cold. Moreover overcrowding is a big ...
The worst ship ever very disappointed!!!
Waste of money and time and everything
The air-conditioning , not working always heating. we complained but for nothing
Supposed all included but you have to pay almost for everything :
-pizza you have to pay
- ice-cream you have to pay
- for food you have to pay
- most of the drinks have to pay
I took Jack Daniel's 11€ plus 8€ ...
I went on the costa pacifica in June 2023. We spent 1.2k per person for an all inclusive experience and a cabin with a balcony.
-The Cabin:
The cabin is small but enough for two people and the balcony is a must with great views and lovely breeze.
The furniture is old and needs to be updated but expected on an ageing cruise ship and not a big issue. The biggest issue about the cabin was a ...