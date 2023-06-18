Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

I went on the costa pacifica in June 2023. We spent 1.2k per person for an all inclusive experience and a cabin with a balcony. -The Cabin: The cabin is small but enough for two people and the balcony is a must with great views and lovely breeze. The furniture is old and needs to be updated but expected on an ageing cruise ship and not a big issue. The biggest issue about the cabin was a ...