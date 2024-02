Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Norwegian Sky

I am a diamond traveler within the NCL system and I was on cruises for about 14 weeks in 2023. I traveled to the Dominican Republic on January 29 to board the NCL Sky to enjoy a 14 day cruise in the Southern Caribbean. The itinerary for this cruise looked fantastic and we were very eager to go. The ports that we have visited so far have been very enjoyable and the crew is very nice. The ...