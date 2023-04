Review for Costa Pacifica to Transatlantic

Several years ago I had a fabulous cruise with Costa (a few wrong things for me) but fabulous. I had not heard from them for ages and suddenly I got this offer and it was amazing. I was not even thinking of cruises at the time. It began in La Romana and ended in Sevona Italy....7 fabulous stops...though I only got off once where the town was right in front of the ship. I have mobility problems ...