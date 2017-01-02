I am a diamond traveler within the NCL system and I was on cruises for about 14 weeks in 2023.
I traveled to the Dominican Republic on January 29 to board the NCL Sky to enjoy a 14 day cruise in the Southern Caribbean. The itinerary for this cruise looked fantastic and we were very eager to go. The ports that we have visited so far have been very enjoyable and the crew is very nice.
The
All of the staff spoke great English and we never had any problems with communication. They were also kind and patient to all of the guests.
The entertainment was plentiful. There was always something going on. We especially enjoyed the evening shows in the theater.
There was gym available on the ship, but we found that on cruising day it was too accommodate everyone that wanted to use
We chose this cruise because of the time it was going and the stops it was making. We had never been on a Costa cruise but thought it would be OK because we have been on many different cruise lines and they have all been good, some better than others in certain areas, but all satisfactory.
Costa was disappointing in almost every area. The web site did not work well and was frustrating to use
A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge I and many others had to put a scarf and cardigan on. I did mention this to customer services but did not get any feedback. If anybody has any hints on how to avoid this would be good
Before the cruise I read a lot critical reviews about Costa but I just thought that Americans are to demanding and as an European I can manage with European customers and service. I was totally wrong. We have cruised before e.g. Princess Cruises and have loved every second. This time was different.
Ok, I have to admit that the ship seemed quite nice and cabin was also proper and clean. For
We took this cruise for two reasons: the great itinerary (initially 6 port stops in 6 days, although the last one in St. Maarten was cancelled after the Sept. hurricanes), and the fact that it was one of the only cruise ships departing from the Dominican Republic where we were spending 3 more weeks on this trip. All-in-all, we weren't disappointed. We expected that the other passengers would be
We picked this cruise as a package leaving La Romana in the Dominican Republic a one week cruise and then a one week stay at the Be Live Canoa in La Romana. At almost every port new travellers boarding the ship, and every time a safety drill onboard even as late as10:30pm at night blasting in our rooms even us who already did our drill on the first day. Food menu is basically always the same day
for the ilands , the menbers off the excursions were not very patient whit people from quebec, everytime we ask for information they said read your paper you get at your room ,only 1 restaurent la carte and buffet all the reste must pay ,theatre show are done by 9pm
then left whit there bars ship,there was entertainement was ok. was clean and cabin also the dinning the service was very
This was my first experience and will probably be my last due to Costa Favolosa. At first impression, this was a WOW. But the good impression lasted two days only. This ship is very poorly administered and lacks organization. 2,000 people eating at the same time is very hectic. The food was mediocre and not varied at the buffet, same food all week. We were charged for water. I can understand
My partner and I decided to treat ourselves to a romantic vacation with all the bells and whistles. Cost was not a significant factor in our decision but rather level of service.
Our vacation started at an adults only resort in Punta Cana DR (Chic by Royalton - Diamond Club) which was an awesome experience. We chose Costa Favolosa for the second part of our vacation as it departed from DR