Don't like to complain, but in this case, I will make an exception.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

El Jefe 17
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because a group of friends were going and we liked the destination itinerary. Right from the start there were communication issues... the Costa app didn't work for anyone with a US phone. Everyday we were told the app would be working the next day. The only day it worked was our last day in port when we were disembarking the ship. Outside our cabin, we were supposed ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Great value for money

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

PotatoSalad
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

All of the staff spoke great English and we never had any problems with communication. They were also kind and patient to all of the guests. The entertainment was plentiful. There was always something going on. We especially enjoyed the evening shows in the theater. There was gym available on the ship, but we found that on cruising day it was too accommodate everyone that wanted to use ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Disappointing

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

krmcne
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the time it was going and the stops it was making. We had never been on a Costa cruise but thought it would be OK because we have been on many different cruise lines and they have all been good, some better than others in certain areas, but all satisfactory. Costa was disappointing in almost every area. The web site did not work well and was frustrating to use ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Huge disappointment!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Cruiser0976
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Before the cruise I read a lot critical reviews about Costa but I just thought that Americans are to demanding and as an European I can manage with European customers and service. I was totally wrong. We have cruised before e.g. Princess Cruises and have loved every second. This time was different. Ok, I have to admit that the ship seemed quite nice and cabin was also proper and clean. For ...
Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

A pretty good cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Costa Pacifica

DaveOttawaCAN
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise for two reasons: the great itinerary (initially 6 port stops in 6 days, although the last one in St. Maarten was cancelled after the Sept. hurricanes), and the fact that it was one of the only cruise ships departing from the Dominican Republic where we were spending 3 more weeks on this trip. All-in-all, we weren’t disappointed. We expected that the other passengers would be ...
Sail Date: February 2018

Picking up travellers at almost every port.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

double camaro
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this cruise as a package leaving La Romana in the Dominican Republic a one week cruise and then a one week stay at the Be Live Canoa in La Romana. At almost every port new travellers boarding the ship, and every time a safety drill onboard even as late as10:30pm at night blasting in our rooms even us who already did our drill on the first day. Food menu is basically always the same day ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Classic

Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

leaforlifexoxo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

for the ilands , the menbers off the excursions were not very patient whit people from quebec, everytime we ask for information they said read your paper you get at your room ,only 1 restaurent la carte and buffet all the reste must pay ,theatre show are done by 9pm then left whit there bars ship,there was entertainement was ok. was clean and cabin also the dinning the service was very ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

VERY DECEIVING !

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Costa Favolosa

maureenpasquini
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first experience and will probably be my last due to Costa Favolosa. At first impression, this was a WOW. But the good impression lasted two days only. This ship is very poorly administered and lacks organization. 2,000 people eating at the same time is very hectic. The food was mediocre and not varied at the buffet, same food all week. We were charged for water. I can understand ...
Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Good but much room for improvement

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Costa Favolosa

John Andriano
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My partner and I decided to treat ourselves to a romantic vacation with all the bells and whistles. Cost was not a significant factor in our decision but rather level of service. Our vacation started at an adults only resort in Punta Cana DR (Chic by Royalton - Diamond Club) which was an awesome experience. We chose Costa Favolosa for the second part of our vacation as it departed from DR ...
Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Just bad service, unhappy employees

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Costa Favolosa

Sgonzalez100
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Just came back from my first Costa cruise and comparing with Royal Caribbean, this is definitely way below...Just to summarize: *Bad service overall, worst attitude I've ever seen on a cruise ship. People unhappy, just walking around without a single hello. Had to clean a table many times to sit down, even though employees were close by, they didn't bother. Once, I asked them and they told me ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Classic Outside

Traveled with children

