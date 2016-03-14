  • Newsletter
La Romana (Casa de Campo) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.3
Poor
20 reviews

1-10 of 20 La Romana (Casa de Campo) to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Disappointing

Review for Costa Pacifica to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
krmcne
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the time it was going and the stops it was making. We had never been on a Costa cruise but thought it would be OK because we have been on many different cruise lines and they have all been good, some better than others in certain areas, but all satisfactory. Costa was disappointing in almost every area. The web site did not work well and was frustrating to use ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Western Caribbean & Central America - Air Conditioning too high

Review for Braemar to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Cruiser 12
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge I and many others had to put a scarf and cardigan on. I did mention this to customer services but did not get any feedback. If anybody has any hints on how to avoid this would be good ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

Huge disappointment!

Review for Costa Pacifica to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cruiser0976
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Before the cruise I read a lot critical reviews about Costa but I just thought that Americans are to demanding and as an European I can manage with European customers and service. I was totally wrong. We have cruised before e.g. Princess Cruises and have loved every second. This time was different. Ok, I have to admit that the ship seemed quite nice and cabin was also proper and clean. For ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

A pretty good cruise

Review for Costa Pacifica to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DaveOttawaCAN
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise for two reasons: the great itinerary (initially 6 port stops in 6 days, although the last one in St. Maarten was cancelled after the Sept. hurricanes), and the fact that it was one of the only cruise ships departing from the Dominican Republic where we were spending 3 more weeks on this trip. All-in-all, we weren’t disappointed. We expected that the other passengers would be ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Disappointed

Review for Costa Pacifica to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
leaforlifexoxo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

for the ilands , the menbers off the excursions were not very patient whit people from quebec, everytime we ask for information they said read your paper you get at your room ,only 1 restaurent la carte and buffet all the reste must pay ,theatre show are done by 9pm then left whit there bars ship,there was entertainement was ok. was clean and cabin also the dinning the service was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Picking up travellers at almost every port.

Review for Costa Pacifica to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
double camaro
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this cruise as a package leaving La Romana in the Dominican Republic a one week cruise and then a one week stay at the Be Live Canoa in La Romana. At almost every port new travellers boarding the ship, and every time a safety drill onboard even as late as10:30pm at night blasting in our rooms even us who already did our drill on the first day. Food menu is basically always the same day ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Classic

VERY DECEIVING !

Review for Costa Favolosa to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
maureenpasquini
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my first experience and will probably be my last due to Costa Favolosa. At first impression, this was a WOW. But the good impression lasted two days only. This ship is very poorly administered and lacks organization. 2,000 people eating at the same time is very hectic. The food was mediocre and not varied at the buffet, same food all week. We were charged for water. I can understand ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Good but much room for improvement

Review for Costa Favolosa to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
John Andriano
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My partner and I decided to treat ourselves to a romantic vacation with all the bells and whistles. Cost was not a significant factor in our decision but rather level of service. Our vacation started at an adults only resort in Punta Cana DR (Chic by Royalton - Diamond Club) which was an awesome experience. We chose Costa Favolosa for the second part of our vacation as it departed from DR ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Just bad service, unhappy employees

Review for Costa Favolosa to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Sgonzalez100
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Just came back from my first Costa cruise and comparing with Royal Caribbean, this is definitely way below...Just to summarize: *Bad service overall, worst attitude I've ever seen on a cruise ship. People unhappy, just walking around without a single hello. Had to clean a table many times to sit down, even though employees were close by, they didn't bother. Once, I asked them and they told me ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Classic Outside

Traveled with children

Second worst cruise of 12, food terrible, choose another cruise line!

Review for Costa Favolosa to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
pssc
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The MSC cruise a few years ago was my worst cruise, this COSTA was the second worst cruise I ever did. After booking I read all the bad reviews so I had contacted the cruise line and they did charge 75% of what I paid so I decided to go anyway. After the MSC I thought it could not be worse, and I was right, second worst! Mainly the food is terrible. Breakfast ordinary and long lines waiting ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Classic Inside

