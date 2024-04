Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Rhapsody of the Seas

Pluses + Good intinary + Ports are unique and don't typically see on 7 days trips + Some of the entertainment staff were exceptional at there jobs + Main dining room food was good but not great + No ferrying required at ports Minuses - Over priced for the money we paid - Ship is very old and rough condition. Should be retired - Geared towards Spanish language ...