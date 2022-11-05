  • Newsletter
Cartagena (Colombia) to Antarctica Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Cartagena (Colombia) to Antarctica Cruise Reviews

Serious management communication issues between departments

Review for Viking Octantis to Antarctica

User Avatar
billsellsjunk
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We have been on a couple other Viking cruises, and they ran like a Swiss watch. This trip was not like that. Weather forced many changes to excursion schedules. The excursion planners did not get this info to the front desk team in a timely or consistent manner. They also chose to go "paperless" on the Viking Daily that week. The front desk team did not know how to tell passengers where to find ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Nordic Junior Suite

Antarctic Discovery - Good but not great

Review for Viking Octantis to Antarctica

User Avatar
Bud Scott
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have been strong advocates of Viking and I have personally been so pleased that Viking Cruises has been able to launch its seasons with new and tried and true itineraries. Sadly, however we were disappointment with the Octantis sailing that commenced on November 5th from Rio de Janeiro. We expected a more seamless adventure given the cost of the cruise and our high expectations ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Nordic Penthouse (with Balcony)

