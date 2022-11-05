Review for Viking Octantis to Antarctica

We have been on a couple other Viking cruises, and they ran like a Swiss watch. This trip was not like that. Weather forced many changes to excursion schedules. The excursion planners did not get this info to the front desk team in a timely or consistent manner. They also chose to go "paperless" on the Viking Daily that week. The front desk team did not know how to tell passengers where to find ...