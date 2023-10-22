  • Newsletter
Carnival USVI Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Carlotta Jones
Photo Credit: Booka01
Photo Credit: Corso the cruiser
Photo Credit: VLF1959
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
1,139 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,139 Carnival USVI Cruise Reviews

Cucina food terrible ! After 2 hours wait . Garbage .

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Celebration

Prestigegal
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It’s a relaxing time , nice ship . My 2 favorite bars are only altitude, and golden jubilee . Chic classy with nice bartenders . Music on altitude is best . Buffet food is alright . Some good options . Loved the salads . I liked pig anchor outdoor bbq sausages . But cucina del capitano was the terrible experience ! I thought I’m going for an Italian fine dining , long 70 minutes wait and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Carnival - Sunshine NOT FOR US!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

THC316
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was the worst cruise ever. The port in Charleston SC was terrible. We had to walk a mile back to our car when we got back or wait an hour for a bus. There is no where on this ship for peace and quiet. This is for drinkers and gamblers. The dining room is a joke. Its more like a cafe. The server didn't introduce himself. He just came up and said are you ready? One piece of bread, one ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Something for everyone....

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Celebration

babsinpbg
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Hi friends. A quick recap of my recent Celebration cruise. For background, I am platinum with Carnival and have cruised somewhere around 20 -25 times with several different lines. Took advantage of a casino offer for this cruise. Early December is a great week to cruise. Our early embark time (10 -10:30) allowed us to basically walk on the ship with no wait. Toured the ship and had lunch in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Magic

Vervee77
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

First, we loved the itinerary of our cruise, our favorite thus far and I’ve cruised for more than a decade. I prefer smaller ships and this was our first try on a larger ship. Compared to the Legend ship, the adults only area was horrible. The cushions were so worn and flat, people were doubling them up. And it didn’t seem as efficiently laid out so after people started doubling up on cushions ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Could have been better

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

Jenn6
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Though it has some great accommodations and activities for kids, it was as kid mindful as I would’ve expected. The camp ocean did not do the activities listed in the daily agendas. My kids were often disappointed when leaving the camp and didn’t want to go back due to volume and lack of order. When I had a child get separated from us, guest services would not call for my child. They checked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with children

Truly disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Celebration

Aristotle2023
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After a week on the Carnival Celebration, I have decided to never cruise carnival again. This ship is way too crowded with people. To get an elevator is almost impossible - and my husband needs a scooter - many times we waited up to 20 min for an elevator. The dining area is super crowded, my chair three times was backed up to the table behind me. The service super slow. The food was awful. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Avoid this ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Venezia

02nan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the convenience of traveling from NYC and the price seemed reasonable. We sailed with Carnival in the past and always enjoyed the cruise. As frequent cruise travelers, our recent cruise on Carnival Venezia was quite disappointing. The quality of the food and menu choices were mediocre, the best food on board was Guy's Burger Place on the Lido Deck. The Production ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

An amazing journey

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Venezia

HarlemRiverDrive
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I enjoy cruising and since I live in Manhattan, I jumped at the chance to cruise from my homeport. I live 20 minutes away via Uber. I usually fly to Florida, the West Coast. Asia or a European port. When Carnival or NCL are sailing from Manhattan, I book a cruise. I booked a terrazza cabin for hubby and I. The room was nicely appointed. Average size. The bed was comfortable. The room was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Great Ship and Crew, Not so with some Guests

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Venezia

uvwxyz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Carnival has put together a wonder ship with an Italian Venizia theme. The decor is just wonderful and welcomed change from the many other cruise lines we have sailed. We found the start of the cruise was well organized with passengers getting on by group assignment. Throughout the cruise we found the crew involved with our room and dining to be friendly and helpful. Each day included ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Sacrificed stateroom space to increase body count.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

pshhi2016
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Have sailed CARNIVAL annually since 1984. Sold cruise for 12 years after 30 yr. nursing career. Ship is beautiful. You could use an app for literally everything. My 2 friends downloaded it but I prefer not to have my face glued into a screen as I enjoy the people & world around me. In the main dining room when you asked for a REAL menu it takes several minutes for them to locate same. One ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

USVI Cruise Reviews for Carnival Ships
Carnival Ecstasy USVI Cruise Reviews
