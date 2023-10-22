Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

This was the worst cruise ever. The port in Charleston SC was terrible. We had to walk a mile back to our car when we got back or wait an hour for a bus. There is no where on this ship for peace and quiet. This is for drinkers and gamblers. The dining room is a joke. Its more like a cafe. The server didn't introduce himself. He just came up and said are you ready? One piece of bread, one ...