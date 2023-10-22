It’s a relaxing time , nice ship . My 2 favorite bars are only altitude, and golden jubilee . Chic classy with nice bartenders . Music on altitude is best .
Buffet food is alright . Some good options . Loved the salads . I liked pig anchor outdoor bbq sausages .
But cucina del capitano was the terrible experience !
I thought I’m going for an Italian fine dining , long 70 minutes wait and ...
This was the worst cruise ever. The port in Charleston SC was terrible. We had to walk a mile back to our car when we got back or wait an hour for a bus. There is no where on this ship for peace and quiet. This is for drinkers and gamblers. The dining room is a joke. Its more like a cafe. The server didn't introduce himself. He just came up and said are you ready? One piece of bread, one ...
Hi friends. A quick recap of my recent Celebration cruise.
For background, I am platinum with Carnival and have cruised somewhere around 20 -25 times with several different lines. Took advantage of a casino offer for this cruise. Early December is a great week to cruise.
Our early embark time (10 -10:30) allowed us to basically walk on the ship with no wait. Toured the ship and had lunch in ...
First, we loved the itinerary of our cruise, our favorite thus far and I’ve cruised for more than a decade. I prefer smaller ships and this was our first try on a larger ship.
Compared to the Legend ship, the adults only area was horrible. The cushions were so worn and flat, people were doubling them up. And it didn’t seem as efficiently laid out so after people started doubling up on cushions ...
Though it has some great accommodations and activities for kids, it was as kid mindful as I would’ve expected. The camp ocean did not do the activities listed in the daily agendas. My kids were often disappointed when leaving the camp and didn’t want to go back due to volume and lack of order.
When I had a child get separated from us, guest services would not call for my child. They checked ...
After a week on the Carnival Celebration, I have decided to never cruise carnival again. This ship is way too crowded with people. To get an elevator is almost impossible - and my husband needs a scooter - many times we waited up to 20 min for an elevator.
The dining area is super crowded, my chair three times was backed up to the table behind me. The service super slow. The food was awful. ...
We chose this cruise because of the convenience of traveling from NYC and the price seemed reasonable. We sailed with Carnival in the past and always enjoyed the cruise. As frequent cruise travelers, our recent cruise on Carnival Venezia was quite disappointing. The quality of the food and menu choices were mediocre, the best food on board was Guy's Burger Place on the Lido Deck. The Production ...
I enjoy cruising and since I live in Manhattan, I jumped at the chance to cruise from my homeport. I live 20 minutes away via Uber. I usually fly to Florida, the West Coast. Asia or a European port. When Carnival or NCL are sailing from Manhattan, I book a cruise. I booked a terrazza cabin for hubby and I. The room was nicely appointed. Average size. The bed was comfortable. The room was ...
Carnival has put together a wonder ship with an Italian Venizia theme. The decor is just wonderful and welcomed change from the many other cruise lines we have sailed.
We found the start of the cruise was well organized with passengers getting on by group assignment.
Throughout the cruise we found the crew involved with our room and dining to be friendly and helpful.
Each day included ...
Have sailed CARNIVAL annually since 1984. Sold cruise for 12 years after 30 yr. nursing career. Ship is beautiful.
You could use an app for literally everything. My 2 friends downloaded it but I prefer not to have my face glued into a screen as I enjoy the people & world around me. In the main dining room when you asked for a REAL menu it takes several minutes for them to locate same. One ...