It’s a relaxing time , nice ship . My 2 favorite bars are only altitude, and golden jubilee . Chic classy with nice bartenders . Music on altitude is best .
Buffet food is alright . Some good options . Loved the salads . I liked pig anchor outdoor bbq sausages .
But cucina del capitano was the terrible experience !
I thought I’m going for an Italian fine dining , long 70 minutes wait and ...
So this was my 4th cruise.(all on carnival). I didn't really enjoy my first 3 cruises but my idea really wanted to go. I have been to the long Beach terminal on all 4 trips and never had an major issues with the staff until this trip. When arriving , I was surprised when told i had to drive offsite to downtown long Beach to park, ($80 prepaid btw), and take a shuttle back. This took about an hour ...
First & last cruise. Ship needs a deep clean & repairs in lots of areas. Horrible sewage smell! Extremely crowded to the point you could not enjoy yourself. Tried the hot tub but always full, even the “adult” only ones (kids everywhere). The pools are sitting pools not swimming & again seemed to always be packed. Food is made of very poor quality ingredients (that was not crawfish on the pasta or ...
My first time on a cruise and I picked Carnival legend. Had a balcony room. Paid for the cheers package wifi and gratuities all ahead of time. Just wanted to have a great vacation. I did have a great time. Enjoyed my “kiss on the lips” drinks at the bars. Was a regular on the second floor. Next time will just pay for my drinks not the package. I don’t drink that much. Entertainment was alright. ...
Actually the Spirit cruise chose us! My husband and I won the cruise through Windcreek casino. This was our first time sailing, it was not a wonderful experience at all. I fell and injured myself and the staff cared nothing about it, they just tried to clean up their mess, and charge me $125 to see a doctor at medic, before even being concerned about my injuries. I as really hurt, in fact, ...
I have been on 14 cruises and this was the worst. I have been on Carnival 6 times prior (including this ship) and this time found it to be tired and worn out much like the staff. The ship needs some time off for repairs and simple routine care.
It is the first time I have ever said a ship needed more help...
I found the dining options adequate but limited. The lido buffet was always ...
1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
Nothing like formal night, asking for reserved wine and them losing it. Then issue not being resolved until after dessert. One would think losing a $10 bottle of wine you are charging nearly $50 for would be taken care of immediately. First response was will will give you a glass at no charge. Then waiting until after the meal seemed like vengeance while they lost what I paid for. Additionally, ...
Carnival Valor was a little disappointing. I had a better time on the Elation and that ship is tiny compared to the Valor. Food in the buffet and dining room was horrible. Burgers, burritos and the Wok was good. Entertainment was ok but needs work. Just not impressed. Love and marriage show was horrible. That’s usually our favorite show of the cruise. Movies were good. Lido entertainment could ...
This was a little pre-holiday getaway on the Carnival Radiance. I wasn't expecting much, but it was better than I expected. That said, there were some good and some bad. I'll try to leave a comprehensive review.
The itinerary: Just meh. Catalina was the highlight of the two ports. It looks very Mediterranean from the ship. Ensenada was less than picturesque. Neither offers much in the ...