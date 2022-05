Review for Carnival Pride to Panama Canal & Central America

My wife and I had not been on a cruise for several years and were just about to schedule one when COVID hit. We chose the Panama Canal trip as we wanted to go places that we had never been before and the canal was an opportunity of a lifetime! Due to the nature of this cruise there were only 2 port days, on in Limon, Costa Rica and the other in Grand Cayman. Organization for Limon was well done ...