I’ll make this quick and simple. We just got back from a Alaska cruise and you couldn’t even pay me to step back on this ship or deal with this company.
- Beyond outdated ship. You are literally stepping into a time capsule.
- Defective sail and sign cards. We had to visit the guest services desk up to 3-4x daily to get new ones. They were aware of these issues and their response was “ The ...
Just an FYI before I start. Family of 4 in our cabin and two of us came home with COVID from the cruise. I chose this cruise since we had one canceled because of Covid. Embarkation was slow. We were told to arrive between 1:30-2. It took about 90 minutes to get on. Very crowded inside and masks are required during that process. I am a Gold member with Carnival and have used them more than ...
Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Best to just do in point form.
Most of other reviews I have read are all true.
Bad points.
Ship has strangest decor like the Spirit and Legend, different lets say.
Entertainment started out good, but faded rapidly as cruise went on.
Sanitation was non existent for 7 days, then suddenly it's a priority ( obviously lots of people became sick).
Dinner at the bistro was sad, very ...
Close to home, part of a group we have travelled on many times (Princess, Cunard, P & O International & Holland America), but this was all so different.
Before we left we received an email that stated there would be extra health checks, what a joke, we signed a piece of paper & we were on board. Our biggest shock was there was no hand sanitation enforcement, didn't happen until the last few ...
My wife booked the cruise this time and did very well as always.
The Splendor is a very nice ship which we were pleased to be aboard.
We sailed at a very turmultuous time with covid19 on the rise.
I cannot praise the staff highly enough on this. Their diligance and professionalism was fantastic in every way.
Yes we missed several ports that were planned But at no fault of Carnival, ...
We Chose this ship as we were under the impression that after having a recent refit etc and having been on Carnival Legend we actually thought Splendor would be great, how mistaken were we. The embarkation and disembarkation processes were not too bad but they were the only good things. The whole boat was filthy when we first boarded and when we got to our cabin we had asked for two single beds ...
Decided that as this was a fun ship we would take our youngest daughter and eldest grandson with us. We were so looking forward to the experience but unfortunately we were a little underwhelmed. The colour scheme of the ship reminded us of Willy Wonka - tacky. We were advised four days before the cruise that the Isle of Pines was not allowing cruise ships to dock. (Coronavirus). We were diverted ...
I did not enjoy this experience. Over crowded, badly organised from the beginning. Our first thing was the master. We had to stand around waiting for so long some of the elderly were starting to get ill. Then our first meal in the Gold Pearl, was a disaster, giving us food we didn’t order. A storm meant we missed out on Port Arthur so we were in Hobart for two days. I thought they could have ...
Tacky decor, way too much pink. The ship was meant to have been recently refurbed but I don't know what they refurbed because things in the rooms were broken (lamps, bedside tables). The mirror in the bathroom had been moved however the old holes werent patched.
The staff were not friendly, apart from the cabin staff and the 3 staff we had in the dining room.
The food was absolutely ...