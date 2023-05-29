Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Freedom

I am surprised by how bad the food is and the ship is dirty. The staff are good but seemed to be trained not to give bigger than a child serving for the Buffett. The prime rib a few nights ago turned out to be a few bites of beef. They cut such small bite size pieces I felt bad for the carver. Awful. Just ruined a good prime rib why bother?? This will be my last cruise on Carnival. I really used ...