My cabin steward, Jayson, was very kind and helpful to me. I told him that it was my very first Carnival cruise. He was been exceedingly helpful in satisfying all my requests, in organizing the bath towels and sneaking in an extra spa robe and only coming to clean later in the day if I wanted it. I inspected my cabin upon embarkation, and I asked him to explain how the balcony furniture worked ...
This was our third Transatlantic cruise with Carnival and by far the worst. If this had been our first Carnival cruise we'd never set foot again on a Carnival ship. The cruise got off to the worst possible start and never really recovered to an acceptable level. It started on a sour note with Embarkation and finished on a sour note with Disembarkation, the bit inbetween was only slightly ...
Took this ship over to Barcelona and back to Port Canaveral for the "replace the whale tale" transatlantic cruises. Wow, what a mistake! First mistake was not knowing that you don't take a cruise on a ship that's going into or out of dry dock because there will be contractors working on various aspects of the ship all during the cruise. Fortunately, we weren't bothered by this in our cabin ...
I am surprised by how bad the food is and the ship is dirty. The staff are good but seemed to be trained not to give bigger than a child serving for the Buffett. The prime rib a few nights ago turned out to be a few bites of beef. They cut such small bite size pieces I felt bad for the carver. Awful. Just ruined a good prime rib why bother?? This will be my last cruise on Carnival. I really used ...
A 15-Day cruise from Barcelona to New York City. Took a very similar cruise on Horizon (maiden voyage) five years ago and LOVED it. We were hoping to repeat the experience on the "reassigned" Venezia's inaugural cruise. I know that comparing ships and voyages can be a slippery slope but, so I waited a while to submit this review in order for my impressions to truly be valid and not just ...
My husband and i booked this cruise mainly because it was a new ship..we love the longer cruises...loved private rear of ship...terrazza...two private hottubs...loved the currated sea day brunch for us...everything was spotless...food outstanding as usual...new italian restaurant...if you love carnival...this was one of our favorite ships. Loved how the theme was somewhat original to the ...
This ship is amazing, as a fan of Carnival’s Vista class this ship is not just a fun twist, but a step up. Unlike the Luminosa which is missing many key Carnival venues, the Venezia has all of them. Guy’s Burgers is on the Lido deck as always. Our group also enjoyed Tomodoro which had tacos like BlueIguana Cantina, but also Italian wraps and other things. The cafe is on the Lido deck and is a ...
We embarked on a transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to NYC with high hopes, as it was the ship’s inaugural voyage. However, we were let down in several areas. Below is our evaluation of the ship, rooms, services, and food:
Ship: The ship was average when compared to other Carnival vessels. We found the layout to be somewhat confusing and the lighting was dim. The adults-only Serenity area was ...
We are Platinum VIFP, and have sailed Carnival many time, as well as Princess, RCCL, and HAL.
The Ship…all that can be said is, that it is beautiful. Just don’t like the Costa funnel.
The Crew…as always they worked very hard to make our vacation wonderful and memorable.
The Entertainment…Great vocalist…The shows were mediocre at best and Color My World was the worst show I’ve ever seen on ...
I chose this for the excellent itinerary which it was. Excellent port stops; beautiful ship with plenty to do. Lots of daily activities if you are a social person and enjoy trying new things like dance classes, trivia games, lido parties. The shows were excellent as was the comedy. Casino was also fun and the dealers and managers were all very friendly as were most of the ...