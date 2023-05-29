Carnival Spain Cruise Reviews

Clean, friendly cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Legend

User Avatar
BigTeee
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My cabin steward, Jayson, was very kind and helpful to me. I told him that it was my very first Carnival cruise. He was been exceedingly helpful in satisfying all my requests, in organizing the bath towels and sneaking in an extra spa robe and only coming to clean later in the day if I wanted it. I inspected my cabin upon embarkation, and I asked him to explain how the balcony furniture worked ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Too many issues

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Freedom

User Avatar
JimmyTheSaint
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third Transatlantic cruise with Carnival and by far the worst. If this had been our first Carnival cruise we'd never set foot again on a Carnival ship. The cruise got off to the worst possible start and never really recovered to an acceptable level. It started on a sour note with Embarkation and finished on a sour note with Disembarkation, the bit inbetween was only slightly ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

This ship should be turned into a reef

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Freedom

User Avatar
Vagabond Knight
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Took this ship over to Barcelona and back to Port Canaveral for the "replace the whale tale" transatlantic cruises. Wow, what a mistake! First mistake was not knowing that you don't take a cruise on a ship that's going into or out of dry dock because there will be contractors working on various aspects of the ship all during the cruise. Fortunately, we weren't bothered by this in our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Dirty Ship food lacking

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Freedom

User Avatar
Karen0933
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am surprised by how bad the food is and the ship is dirty. The staff are good but seemed to be trained not to give bigger than a child serving for the Buffett. The prime rib a few nights ago turned out to be a few bites of beef. They cut such small bite size pieces I felt bad for the carver. Awful. Just ruined a good prime rib why bother?? This will be my last cruise on Carnival. I really used ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

An inaugural cruise that should have been special but wasn't

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Venezia

User Avatar
KMR1225
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A 15-Day cruise from Barcelona to New York City. Took a very similar cruise on Horizon (maiden voyage) five years ago and LOVED it. We were hoping to repeat the experience on the "reassigned" Venezia's inaugural cruise. I know that comparing ships and voyages can be a slippery slope but, so I waited a while to submit this review in order for my impressions to truly be valid and not just ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Unique Carnival Ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Venezia

User Avatar
FusionMonkey
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and i booked this cruise mainly because it was a new ship..we love the longer cruises...loved private rear of ship...terrazza...two private hottubs...loved the currated sea day brunch for us...everything was spotless...food outstanding as usual...new italian restaurant...if you love carnival...this was one of our favorite ships. Loved how the theme was somewhat original to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Amazing New Ship with Elegant Feel

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Venezia

User Avatar
FunShipFollower
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This ship is amazing, as a fan of Carnival’s Vista class this ship is not just a fun twist, but a step up. Unlike the Luminosa which is missing many key Carnival venues, the Venezia has all of them. Guy’s Burgers is on the Lido deck as always. Our group also enjoyed Tomodoro which had tacos like BlueIguana Cantina, but also Italian wraps and other things. The cafe is on the Lido deck and is a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Far below expectation

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Venezia

User Avatar
maxpatel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We embarked on a transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to NYC with high hopes, as it was the ship’s inaugural voyage. However, we were let down in several areas. Below is our evaluation of the ship, rooms, services, and food: Ship: The ship was average when compared to other Carnival vessels. We found the layout to be somewhat confusing and the lighting was dim. The adults-only Serenity area was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Slightly Disappointed

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Venezia

User Avatar
LuvtoCruise50
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are Platinum VIFP, and have sailed Carnival many time, as well as Princess, RCCL, and HAL. The Ship…all that can be said is, that it is beautiful. Just don’t like the Costa funnel. The Crew…as always they worked very hard to make our vacation wonderful and memorable. The Entertainment…Great vocalist…The shows were mediocre at best and Color My World was the worst show I’ve ever seen on ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Fun ship.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
ereve
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this for the excellent itinerary which it was. Excellent port stops; beautiful ship with plenty to do. Lots of daily activities if you are a social person and enjoy trying new things like dance classes, trivia games, lido parties. The shows were excellent as was the comedy. Casino was also fun and the dealers and managers were all very friendly as were most of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Spain Cruise Reviews for Carnival Ships
