This was my 3rd cruise with carnival, it was a matter of timing, budget and location. The staff was great especially erin. the only complaint for staff would be one cook at blue iguana...more to come on that. highlights would simply be alaska itself. this was my first ever visit there.....awe inspiring. especially the glacier tour at tracy fjord. and the fact that the area had rain for weeks ...
If our taste buds could make memories, we will have to get some therapy because our one and only meal on board left a horrible taste in our mouth.
Everywhere we looked for lunch was deep fried , frozen or just not great Chefs who specialise in food would not be involved in this display of un healthy food.
Carnival you really have to change the photos of the food and the description you are ...
Never again.No customer service.Food poor so many people sick .Was advised 55 in one night.Food is laid out on trays hours before buffets open .They only thing they don't charge money for is your oxygen.Give them time.Horrible greedy sloppy ship.Witnessed 14 and 15 year olds gambling in casino.Kids playing in casino while parents play pokies. Carnival had no security in casino didn't care as it ...
Have been on spirit before ..4 times encouraged a group of 9 to go on this cruise and asked to b seated in the middle area of dining .Bottom level so we could see everything that was going on..And was put in a corner behind a service area where we could see nothing..Asked again and was moved 3 tables away ..The food in the buffet at breakfast and lunch was nearly always burnt and hard..The laundry ...
Ship has strangest decor like the Spirit and Legend, different lets say.
Entertainment started out good, but faded rapidly as cruise went on.
Sanitation was non existent for 7 days, then suddenly it's a priority ( obviously lots of people became sick).
Dinner at the bistro was sad, very ...
My wife booked the cruise this time and did very well as always.
The Splendor is a very nice ship which we were pleased to be aboard.
We sailed at a very turmultuous time with covid19 on the rise.
I cannot praise the staff highly enough on this. Their diligance and professionalism was fantastic in every way.
Yes we missed several ports that were planned But at no fault of Carnival, ...
Close to home, part of a group we have travelled on many times (Princess, Cunard, P & O International & Holland America), but this was all so different.
Before we left we received an email that stated there would be extra health checks, what a joke, we signed a piece of paper & we were on board. Our biggest shock was there was no hand sanitation enforcement, didn't happen until the last few ...
We Chose this ship as we were under the impression that after having a recent refit etc and having been on Carnival Legend we actually thought Splendor would be great, how mistaken were we. The embarkation and disembarkation processes were not too bad but they were the only good things. The whole boat was filthy when we first boarded and when we got to our cabin we had asked for two single beds ...
Decided that as this was a fun ship we would take our youngest daughter and eldest grandson with us. We were so looking forward to the experience but unfortunately we were a little underwhelmed. The colour scheme of the ship reminded us of Willy Wonka - tacky. We were advised four days before the cruise that the Isle of Pines was not allowing cruise ships to dock. (Coronavirus). We were diverted ...
Chose this cruise because it didn’t involve going to an airport. Easy embarkation for my 77 year old mum. Driven straight to the door of the ship. However on disembarkation private cars were not allowed on the pier. Wasn’t informed there was a shuttle bus until after my mum had walked 700 metres. Good to know for future cruises.
Whatever you do, don’t miss the 88 keys show. The lead male ...