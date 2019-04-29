This review is more about the port than the cruise. We arrived by car and got in line to park at 11:00am. We didn't board the ship until 4:00pm! Norfolk is clearly not capable of handling a ship with this many passengers. The city cruise parking lot had one person taking money and there were not enough busses to transport everyone to the dock. Standing outside in 90+ degrees and high humidity was ...
Went through VAX screening and guy we had said hubby just made it with his shots.
Look again buddy, that was his booster. These are the people who are checking us in???
Got through screening and went to cabin to drop carry on and then to muster station to see how to click the belts on the lifejacket.
We were on early and ate a light lunch. Self serve in buffet and NEVER saw ...
Selected this cruise because I live less than 2 hours from Norfolk port. But it was not a good boarding experience. It rained, people got wet, parking situation awful!! Later found out that luggage handlers were on strike so not enough staff to get people through boarding process in timely manner. People stood in line, in rain for hours!! Not enough service staff on Lido Deck. In all my days ...
I chose Carnival Sunrise because it left from Norfolk and was an easy departure point as I was taking my entire family on the cruise. It was the first cruise for many of them; so their first cruise experience. I have sailed Carnival before and have enjoyed the experience. I can not say the same for this trip.
I had high expectations since I had heard so much hype about the renovations and ...
We chose to sail on the Sunrise for the Bahamas trip due to the price and the convenience of sailing out of Norfolk. We were also thrilled to be on the Sunrise as we had previously sailed on the ship when it was the Triumph. The embarkation in Norfolk was rocky, to say the least. Once on board there wasn’t much direction, but we assumed it was because they were still working out kinks in the new ...
Picked the cruise due to origination from Norfolk. Also read that this ship had been just been refitted and the price was reasonable.
Embarkation was a problem with long lines and open to weather. Fortunately it did not rain as many would have been soaked. once on board things went pretty smooth. Buffet was extremely busy and not enough space and food was warm but not hot. First night ...
We chose this inaugural cruise of the Sunrise as we were travelling Virginia, D.C. and Outer Banks of North Carolina at the time so departure port was very convenient. This was going to be our first trip to the Caribbean and we hoped that Carnival would similar standards to Holland America as they are the same company. Although we are not big party animals or boozers, we got the impression from ...
First run fresh from the yards, Norfolk was easy on, just don't get there before your boarding time because you will wait. We had the aft balcony stateroom, nice large balcony. The ship looks great for a 20 yr old vessel. Food was better than we expected, steak house knocked it out of the park. Seafood shack was very good as was the Bbq and of course the burgers, deli and pizza also good.Service ...
We chose this cruise because it was very inexpensive and we did not have to fly to Norfolk. We did upgrade to a Cloud 9 Spa cabin for a fee.
If this was my first cruise I would never return. Because I know it can be fun and a great time, I was terribly disappointed in the experience and would never return to this ship. While waiting for my ride from terminal I wanted to tell those new ...
Embarkation was horrible. See previous reviews. Took us 2 1/2 hours .
Cabin: Spa Balcony
Who in the heck was our steward? No one spoke to us for 7 days. The room was serviced in the morning. No robes - had to ask someone in the hall who said she was too busy to get them. The next day some old sort of damp robes were delivered.
There was no soap, or shampoo in the cabin. Glad I brought ...