Review for Carnival Valor to Caribbean - Western

Recently completed our 2nd cruise on the Valor. The only ship we have ever sailed on twice. Was it a different experience? Yes, but would have to be because of the pandemic. Some things were better or at least about the same and some were not as good. When comparing I will start with the entertainment. The offering in the Red Frog Pub (Our go to hangout) was not near as entertaining as our ...