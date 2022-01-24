We had not traveled on a Carnival cruise in about 8 years. Unfortunately, the level of service, amenities, and just plain safety concerns were much to be desired. Passengers were 'forced' to use the "Carnival Hub App" for all information. Wouldn't have been too bad if it worked. Many passengers had issues probably because of cell phone provider incompatibilities. We chose Anytime Dining and ...
I hope that the difficulties Carnival had on this cruise were the result of the pandemic period, and that time will heal these issues, but this was the worst cruise I've ever been on. So many things, large and small...the ship couldn't go to to one of the scheduled ports (my favorite port) because of mechanical problems, folks we sailed with had no hot water for about a day, food was way below ...
I was in different room and still had the best room steward, Terrian again. He saw to my needs and was always there to help anyone who had any needs. He was constantly working at all diffenent hours. I was more aware of ship layout and was able to enjoy even more activities this time around. Carnival to me is a great cruise line (I have friends that sail other lines that are usually ...
Ship rocks and sways the entire time, so be ready for motion sickness. Necessities not available for purchases at the gift store on this ship, such as sunscreen or tampons.
The embarkation experience was a nightmare. We were first charged $100 to park in the parking desk in New Orleans, which would have not been an issue if there were parking spots. After we paid we drove around the parking ...
Once we arrived at the port, things moved pretty quickly. That wasn’t the case traveling on I-10 near New Orleans as all lanes were crawling with police escorting Mardi Gras floats to a parade. Ah, the joys of traveling from the Big Easy during Mardi Gras. The bathrooms were closed in the terminal and I get the impression that happens a lot. Also, although we arrived before noon, the first ...
My wife and I booked this cruise many months ago thinking that we would be done with Covid issues by the time the cruise began... we were wrong and masks and vacinations were still required. It didnt matter, everyone was respectful, service was great, and staff were very helpful.
To get this out from the start, this is the cruise where a woman jumped off on the last at sea day. It put a ...
First time on Carnival. Flew to New Orleans from Ohio on Sunday. Boarding Monday morning was easy. Two bags left with porters and moved quickly after checks of vaccination cards, testing papers and passport. 15 minutes and we were on the ship. Went to Lido deck and had good burritos, tacos at Blue Iguana cafe. Muster drill was so easy. Went to station, we were the only ones there. 5 minutes ...
Recently completed our 2nd cruise on the Valor. The only ship we have ever sailed on twice. Was it a different experience? Yes, but would have to be because of the pandemic. Some things were better or at least about the same and some were not as good. When comparing I will start with the entertainment. The offering in the Red Frog Pub (Our go to hangout) was not near as entertaining as our ...
This was my third cruise on Carnival in 4 months. My first out of NOLA. The terminal in NOLA is very nice, we walked right through and checked in quickly. Once on the ship, we had a suite, so we got our stateroom right away. The room was wonderful. The cruise was only about 50% capacity so we never had to stand in line or wait long for food or drinks. Overall, the staff was not as friendly as the ...
The Valor is an older ship and she shows her age some, however, it's still a great boat and an awesome experience! We sailed out of New Orleans and ported in Cozumel and Progreso in January. The weather was a little on the brisk side till we got further south. I could spend most of my time on the boat bc they have so many things to do. We ended up upgrading our room to a balcony last second and ...