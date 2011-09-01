  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Mobile Cruise Reviews

Georgetown, Grand Cayman, amazing view
Large balcony in the aft Balcony cabins
Pulling away from the Carnival Vista during a shore excursion in Belize.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
93 reviews

1-10 of 93 Carnival Mobile Cruise Reviews

Jr Suite on carnival Ecstasy

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
KOWkittie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We love that there were now cruises out of Mobile! We had booked especially after 8-9 cruises were previously cancelled and tried a Jr. Ste unobstructed supposedly. There were several large cranes in view and a deck below. I Always try to check the view and what’s above/below but no indications of either issue. This was the smallest balcony I’ve ever had. Needless to say I only spent about 5 ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Staff was outstanding

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
coldweather
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked the Carnival Ecstasy 5 day sailing from Mobile, AL with stops in Costa Maya and Cancun. We could not pass up the low price. 1479 passengers about 73% capacity. There were no lines for anything. There were ALWAYS lounge chairs available except for directly next to the pool. Although this is an older ship that is scheduled to be retired (scrapped) in the fall, it was well worth it ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Worst cruise ever!

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CynthiasDad
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This was the worst cruise experience I have ever experienced! From the moment of arrival, all was a disaster. The ship was late getting there, which led to chaos. I would have been fine if that were the only downfall. They charged us for covid test we didn't even take. Because the ship was late, we waited to purchase an excursion because we didn't want to purchase something we ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony Grand Suite

Traveled with children

The Little Ship That Could

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Dadofsix
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a last minute decision to cruise for us. Just happened to check rates on a Monday just being curious and found a great deal within driving distance of North Louisiana. We had never been on the Ecstasy or that class of ship before and figured this was probable the last chance we would have so we booked a 4 day leaving on Thursday. Well aware that this was the second cruise of the ship and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Disappointed on a fun ship

Review for Carnival Elation to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
chubear
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I was disappointed on my Carnival Elation cruise taken last week (10/11). I've only been on 5 other cruises, some with Carnival, and did not appreciate having a buffet employee dole out my bacon alotment each morning (2 slices)- the only breakfast item they monitored, by the way. A polite young lady would be standing behind the bacon "pile" and dole out literally 2 pieces of bacon. Of course ...
Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

OCT 3-8th Carnival Elation to Cozumel & Playa Del Carmen

Review for Carnival Elation to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
mrsjbm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

After a 7 hour drive to Mobile Alabama, from Nashville Tn, we arrived at the Port Terminal around 11:30am for Embarkation. Found the Cruise Line Parking Signs very helpful that were posted on the route in! After a long process to get on the ship, which I have described in my "port" review, we settled in on the Lido deck, for our first DOD! Found the service, food and drink all exceptional!! Hooked ...
Sail Date: October 2011

Carnival's Circle C Scores Big with Our Kids

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Fam5w/teens
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our 3 kids (ages 12-14) absolutely loved Circle C on our recent cruise on Carnival Elation. They made new friends and counted down the minutes until Circle C events began. Although the events were structured, there were short intervals of unsupervised time (i.e. scavenger hunts, ice cream breaks). Our kids had walkie talkies so they could locate us as soon as events finished as they were not ...
Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Traveled with children

Crappy Cruise for the most part

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
flyboi757
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Pre-embarkation was a bit rough, Plain signs in Mobile - tips not required, although we do tip I was a bit taken back by the porter that looked at the money I gave him and the number of bags like it wasn't enough. Food was nothing to write home about and the next nights menus seemed to have leftovers cooked in a different manner. Food was not hot nor tasty or exciting. I had read on cruise ...
Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Carnival Elation 10/3-8 Review-What A Great Trip!

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kentuckyluckyguy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First, it's a shame Carnival is leaving Mobile! It is such an easy place to get around and everyone is so friendly there. Hopefully someone else will move a ship there and the city can continue to show its friendly southern hospitality. This review will be long but we want to give you all as many details as possible. PRE-CRUISE We went down two days early and stayed at the Microtel ...
Sail Date: October 2011

First Time Cruiser - Nervous After Reading Negative Reviews

Review for Carnival Elation to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
bearypurplelady
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I read the reviews regarding the Carnival Elation, sailing out of Mobile and many were so much more negative than positive. I was completely ready to back out of the deal. Let me tell you - I am so glad that it is just other people's opinions and not facts!! Because we found all the negative remarks to be just simply be false!! The crew was fantastic and friendly. Our cabin steward got to know us ...
Sail Date: September 2011

Cabin Type: Interior

