My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to Alaska, we said yes. Then she said it was on Carnival. We did some research and decided we would give them another try. We have had some TERRIBLE experiences on Carnival, and ...
more ports than usual 7 day alaska cruise. fantastic views. saw bears.
icy strait all day great views of glaciers, animals. better than even tracy fjord from a previous cruise. because of schedule change early morning skagway lots of stuff closed on sunday. but when they opened skagway great deals end of season( previous times we were here we took a train ride(spectacular views), a tour up ...
Chose this cruise because we didn't have to fly to get on ship to Alaska. The reason for the 3star review was the food. I mean broccoli every night and we like broccoli. No choices on menu. The chef made mud pie everyone at table ordered it was CAKE??????? I could go on but why. The excursions offer for Alaska were great. Good variety Choices... The entertainment was ok but I feel Carnival ...
The embarkation was actually painless...quick and easy. Of course it was head for the lido until our room was ready. Still can not understand why Carnival Corp. can not have a buffet set up in the dining room as well, on embarkation day. Would make sense and get the people in and out! Our room was ready on time and luggage arrived in a timely manner. Carnival still does not understand that ...
LONG review, but if you want the 'bad' and 'ugly' skip to the bottom.
Well, my wife and I FINALLY managed to take a cruise to Alaska! And the itinerary was perfect for us - 2 weeks and a round trip from Long Beach, CA. made it easy on us (we live just north of LA).
After 3 days at sea, we were glad to hit some really great ports. Our favorite was Icy Strait Point - WOW! What a GREAT ...
This was our second cruise, first was a Princess cruise. We thought, wow Alaska, this will be great. It was our 30th anniversary too. What a disappointment . First let me say this, staff was awesome, always attentive and polite so I would give them an A+. Now as for the food, we looked forward to getting OFF the ship to eat, despite the high prices in the local places the food was awesome. This ...
we are Platinum with Carnival, having 30+ cruises under our belts. If this were our first cruise, we would never go on another. The cabin steward could not retain, despite being told multiple times, that we had early dinner. He wanted to make up our room at 8pm, when we were in bed.
The dining room service was very poor. It took over an hour to be served our cold meals. The bar service guy could ...
I must say that I have been to Alaska on 4 other cruises 3 with Carnival and 1 with a sister ship and I have always loved the cruise. Alaska is such a magical place and must be seen in all it's glory. We have been 5 times at different times each time and I have to say that the earlier in the season the better for me. Although we had almost perfect weather on this past cruise something was still ...
We flew to Seattle to catch the Miracle's final Alaskan voyage for the season (and maybe ever) the day of the cruise since we live in CA. Paid for the ship transfers from the airport to the port as it did not look like there was a very clean and easy way to get there with rapid transit. We checked our bags at the check-in counter for the bus at the airport and the next time we saw them was in ...
We sailed on Carnival Miracle from Seattle to Alaska in September. Alaska was fantastic. The scenery in Glacier Bay is breathtaking. The weather we had in mid-September could not have been better. We booked a room with a wrap-around balcony which was awsome. Those are the good things I have to say.
Most aspects of the cruise were far less laudatory. The ship is old and tired looking. The decor in ...