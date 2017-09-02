Review for Carnival Miracle to Alaska

We flew to Seattle to catch the Miracle's final Alaskan voyage for the season (and maybe ever) the day of the cruise since we live in CA. Paid for the ship transfers from the airport to the port as it did not look like there was a very clean and easy way to get there with rapid transit. We checked our bags at the check-in counter for the bus at the airport and the next time we saw them was in ...