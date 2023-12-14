So this was my 4th cruise.(all on carnival). I didn't really enjoy my first 3 cruises but my idea really wanted to go. I have been to the long Beach terminal on all 4 trips and never had an major issues with the staff until this trip. When arriving , I was surprised when told i had to drive offsite to downtown long Beach to park, ($80 prepaid btw), and take a shuttle back. This took about an hour ...
First & last cruise. Ship needs a deep clean & repairs in lots of areas. Horrible sewage smell! Extremely crowded to the point you could not enjoy yourself. Tried the hot tub but always full, even the “adult” only ones (kids everywhere). The pools are sitting pools not swimming & again seemed to always be packed. Food is made of very poor quality ingredients (that was not crawfish on the pasta or ...
I have been on 14 cruises and this was the worst. I have been on Carnival 6 times prior (including this ship) and this time found it to be tired and worn out much like the staff. The ship needs some time off for repairs and simple routine care.
It is the first time I have ever said a ship needed more help...
I found the dining options adequate but limited. The lido buffet was always ...
1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
Carnival Valor was a little disappointing. I had a better time on the Elation and that ship is tiny compared to the Valor. Food in the buffet and dining room was horrible. Burgers, burritos and the Wok was good. Entertainment was ok but needs work. Just not impressed. Love and marriage show was horrible. That’s usually our favorite show of the cruise. Movies were good. Lido entertainment could ...
This was a little pre-holiday getaway on the Carnival Radiance. I wasn't expecting much, but it was better than I expected. That said, there were some good and some bad. I'll try to leave a comprehensive review.
The itinerary: Just meh. Catalina was the highlight of the two ports. It looks very Mediterranean from the ship. Ensenada was less than picturesque. Neither offers much in the ...
Got off of the ship in Cozumel yesterday and flew home. Cruise from hell. There wasn’t a single quiet place to chill. Constant thumping music, and very wild crowd, and unattended kids everywhere. My stepson was punched and held underwater in one of the hot tubs right in front of us. We had to pull him out and contact security. They seemed so short staffed and what staff was there wouldn’t ...
The ship is fabulous! Plenty of things to do! HOWEVER!!!!!!!!! The HUB app is the WORSE and FANTASTIC at the same time. Pros is you can see your photos and it alerts what time events are happening when it’s working! The HUB has a chat feature that was always disconnected so messages didn’t go through when needed. Everyone had to pay $5 for this horrible feature. I didn’t need messages to pop ...
This cruise was pretty fun. I like cities and the cruise had an atmosphere of a city in which everyone was trying to have fun. In the way sardines in a can are trying to have fun together. The other guests were the only form of entertainment that was remotely enjoyable on board.
The crew was mediocre. While they clearly projected friendliness, they cut every corner possible and only smiled or ...
The ship itself was very nice, clean. The cruise on the other hand was a bit rocking heading to Cozumel. Which is why, I will say the service and food was a bit off from the usual, per previous sailings with Carnival. The dinner, even sea day brunch just eh this time around. The cabin, was an ocean suite and it was very nice and roomy. My wife and I enjoyed the closet space and she loved the tub. ...