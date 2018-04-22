We booked our 9-Day Mediterranean Cruise for October 21-30, 2022 starting from Rome to Lisbon in January 2021, bundled with air fare and travel insurance/protection. It was so well worth it and the cruise was indeed wonderful!
Air Transportation: With Carnival’s Fly to Fun, I got to choose the dates and airlines that we want to arrive in Rome, and to fly out of Lisbon. It was very easy and ...
Just did the 10 day Europe trip on the Carnival Horizon out of Barcelona and was keen to try a brand new ship cruising out of my back yard in Spain. Embarkation was a quick painless experience out of the new D terminal at Barcelona - 30 mins maximum. The ships lobby area is the entry point and it has a spectacular funnel shaped column that constantly changes color with images. Staterooms were made ...
I waited so long to go on cruise in Europe, and finally I made it on the newest ship of Carnival line!! yaay and absolutely i had so much fun. we were three me, husband our baby (2 years old) we all were happy on this ship
the crews are Amazing they are working very hard all the time to make our experience wonderful.
i loved the crew of camp ocean they were very nice to my child and give me ...
Prior to embarcation, we stayed 3 days n Barcelona, the departing city, and thoroughly enjoyed the entire city. Embarcation n Europe is a dream, compared to any US port. Just seemed to have ample staff directing everyone as to wat was needed n hand and where to proceed to. This kept the short lines moving along quickly. The carnival staff at terminal were helpful and efficient. We were able to ...
We spent 24 days on the Horizon. I realize that this was an inaugural cruise and there are many "kinks" to be worked on but Carnival has been in the cruise business a long time and some "kinks" should have been obvious.
They are already aware that the main showroom (Liquid Lounge) is not big enough and the seating arrangement is ridiculous. Deck 4 is better than deck 5 for line of sight and ...
We wanted to finally get to the Med and see Italy. This seemed a perfect trip to celebrate our Anniversary. We booked the 10 day out of Barcelona strictly for the ports we could get to. And boy were we not disappointed!
The ship itself with the new interior designs were contemporary and really a step up from the "vegas" carpeting of the other ships we had been on. We had a Deluxe OV cabin ...
We chose the ship because it was new and was going to transition out of the Mediterranean to the Caribbean. It is a nice ship with many new innovations that bring it into the new era of cruise ships. In order of major changes that need to immediately occur: 1. The internet is just awful. If you need it for business purposes forget it. To call it just slow is too kind. It is something out of ...
The Carnival organization should be recognized for its ability to take a brand new ship and reduce it to a floating tribute to poor food, bad service and mediocre entertainment.
The food was cheap, overcooked and boring. The only possible exception was breakfast where Carnival staff had nothing to do with boxed cereal, yogurt and some fruits. Toast was dry and cold. Eggs were immersed in oil. ...
To save writing a tomb, here are the pluses and minuses, in our opinion.
Overview,
Sailed from Barcelona, called into Messina, Naples, Rome port, Florence port, Marseilles. We are a couple in our 60s and have been on NCL, Princess and RC. The reason we will not rebook is the ship is just too contemporary and lacking grandeur. And the reason we booked? Price. However we believe this type of ...
After having lived in the US for more than 8 years and doing Caribbean itineraries at first, we did our first European Cruise with Carnival on the Vista in 2016. We have a total of 42 days with Carnival now (VIFP Gold) and have sailed with Royal Caribbean on one cruise. This was almost the same itinerary as with the Vista two years ago (except we skipped Palma de Mallorca in the end). We have done ...